Strange Things About Elon Musk's Relationship With His Ex Wife Talulah Riley

Elon Musk's relationship history is full of strange and surprising romances. While the billionaire businessman was dealing with his divorce from his first wife, Justine Musk, in 2008, his path crossed with that of Talulah Riley. In Ashlee Vance's biography, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future," he revealed that the PayPal co-founder had met his second wife at a fancy nightclub in London. Meanwhile, Riley also recalled her first impression of Elon, admitting, "I remember thinking that this guy probably didn't get to talk to young actresses a lot and that he seemed quite nervous." She continued, "I decided to be really nice to him and give him a nice evening. Little did I know that he'd spoken to a lot of pretty girls in his life," (via Business Insider).

The "Pride and Prejudice" star confirmed that the unlikely pair bonded fairly quickly, and Elon got major brownie points for being utterly disinterested in the models he was being introduced to throughout the night and solely focusing on her instead. During a 2012 chat with The Standard, Riley shared that she had only dated one man prior to the Tesla owner and was actually a virgin when they met. The British actor gushed that Elon always went all out to show her how much he loved her. In fact, Elon made Riley's day by sending 500 roses to the set of her movie "St. Trinian's" and inviting the London Community Gospel Choir to their home to greet her with "Happy Birthday" on the morning of the actor's special day. Given all this, it's unsurprising they had a whirlwind romance.

