Unearthed Letter Reveals Jimmy Carter's True Thoughts On Trump (& It's The Classiest Takedown Ever)

In February 2023, Jimmy Carter was placed in hospice. One of Carter's last wishes was reportedly to stay alive long enough to vote for Kamala Harris; he did so. Carter died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Carter was no fan of Trump, and Trump often made fun of and insulted Carter, only changing his tune (slightly) in 2019 after Carter sent him a positive letter about his negotiations with China and now in the wake of Carter's death.

Now, we have the contents of a 2017 letter from Carter to a student journalist. Brenton Blanchet shared a letter on X, formerly Twitter, that he sent to Carter via The Carter Center when he was a freshman at the University of Buffalo. The letter was not only passed on to him, but he wrote back. One of the questions he was asked was, "What are your thoughts on President Trump's administration?" To which Carter replied: "He is unprepared. I pray for him and for our nation."

Short and sweet, but with no doubt as to how little Carter thought of Trump. What stands out, though, is that Carter still seemed to be hoping for the best for both Trump and the country by noting that he was praying for them both. And coming from Carter, who was a devout Christian and lived out his faith in both words and actions, the sentiment seems genuine.

