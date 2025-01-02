Don Jr. Hints He's Tired Of Feeding Trump's Ego With Scathing Rant About NYE
Donald Trump's recent Mar-a-Lago ragers are seemingly getting to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; New Year's Eve was the last straw. In a rant about his father's 2024 NYE bash on his podcast "Triggered with Don Jr.," the Republican businessman admitted that he never enjoys being a part of the crowd. "I'm okay with a mic when I have a big crowd, but I don't like being around a lot of people if I can avoid it," he said. I like fishing, hunting, and, like, two people."
Don has been fairly candid about his journey with sobriety, telling New York Magazine that he quit drinking in 2002 — not to mention booze may have been a reason he called it quits with Kimberly Guilfoyle. "New Year's is always a little rough," Don Jr. confessed, adding that the eve is also his birthday. As the night turns to early morning, Don Jr. says the intoxicated partygoers start handing out unsolicited political pointers. "This'll be like, year, like, nine of, 'Hey, you know, have you ever thought to maybe have your dad not tweet that?'" he said, adding sarcastically, "I'm like, no, I've never thought that 'cause I'm a freaking imbecile."
It sounds like Don Jr. is not a fan of his family's end-of-the-year antics. Without showing off his own dance moves, Junior posted a video on Instagram of his father and Melania Trump dancing to Village People's "YMCA," which eventually panned over to Elon Musk, who was also bopping to the tune. His sister-in-law Lara Trump appeared to be reveling in the attention from the event as she got up on stage and performed a rendition of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," per a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.
Don Jr. admits he wasn't excited about his birthday this year
Donald Trump Jr.'s disdain for New Year's Eve may also have something to do with the fact that he shares the holiday with his birthday, and he's made it clear that his age is not something to celebrate. In his podcast episode, Don Jr. told his guest Peter Schweizer: "Now that I'll be 47, approaching that number of 50, it's sort of like, it's harder every year. I enjoy celebrating that much less every time."
This will be his first birthday in some time without ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he will most likely be celebrating with his new gal Bettina Anderson — his birthday is also a reminder of Don Jr.'s obvious age gap with Anderson, though it's smaller than his age gap with Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle graciously wished her ex a happy birthday via a collage on Instagram Stories, though it was just as heartbreaking as her lonely 2024 Christmas Instagram post. It's clear that Guilfoyle hasn't moved on, but Don Jr. is evidently over her since he showed up to his dad's New Year's Eve party with Anderson on his arm.