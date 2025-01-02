Don Jr. Hints He's Tired Of Feeding Trump's Ego With Scathing Rant About NYE

Donald Trump's recent Mar-a-Lago ragers are seemingly getting to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; New Year's Eve was the last straw. In a rant about his father's 2024 NYE bash on his podcast "Triggered with Don Jr.," the Republican businessman admitted that he never enjoys being a part of the crowd. "I'm okay with a mic when I have a big crowd, but I don't like being around a lot of people if I can avoid it," he said. I like fishing, hunting, and, like, two people."

Don has been fairly candid about his journey with sobriety, telling New York Magazine that he quit drinking in 2002 — not to mention booze may have been a reason he called it quits with Kimberly Guilfoyle. "New Year's is always a little rough," Don Jr. confessed, adding that the eve is also his birthday. As the night turns to early morning, Don Jr. says the intoxicated partygoers start handing out unsolicited political pointers. "This'll be like, year, like, nine of, 'Hey, you know, have you ever thought to maybe have your dad not tweet that?'" he said, adding sarcastically, "I'm like, no, I've never thought that 'cause I'm a freaking imbecile."

It sounds like Don Jr. is not a fan of his family's end-of-the-year antics. Without showing off his own dance moves, Junior posted a video on Instagram of his father and Melania Trump dancing to Village People's "YMCA," which eventually panned over to Elon Musk, who was also bopping to the tune. His sister-in-law Lara Trump appeared to be reveling in the attention from the event as she got up on stage and performed a rendition of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," per a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

