Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2024 Christmas Post Is Pretty Heartbreaking Compared To Last Year
It looks like was a lonely Christmas for Kimberly Guilfoyle this year, since Donald Trump Jr. confirmed his split from her earlier this month. Though Guilfoyle used social media to attempt to deflect the rumors that she and Don Jr. were having relationship troubles, her annual "Happy Holidays" post showed her true feelings about her break up, and it's seriously sad.
The former Fox News host posted a photo on Instagram that depicted a verse from the Bible referencing the birth of Jesus. Guilfoyle's caption was short and straight to the point, with her writing: "The true gift of Christmas is Jesus. Let's celebrate Him today and always! Merry Christmas!" The single "reason for the season" graphic drastically juxtaposed her multiple posts from Christmas 2023, which she celebrated with her now-ex-fiancé Don Jr.
Last year's Instagram posts featured a couple of cheery portraits from the Mar-a-Lago holiday party, with lavish red, green, and gold backgrounds surrounding Guilfoyle and Don Jr., as well as one photo with President-elect Donald Trump by the Christmas trees. Contrary to this year's theme, Guilfoyle raved about family and love in her Instagram caption from last year, writing: "We are extremely grateful for this Christmas, and all of the joy that it brings. Here's to a season filled with love, and looking forward to the new adventures that the upcoming year holds."
Don Jr.'s Christmas post is a clear sign he's moved on
Donald Trump Jr. is seemingly less affected by the breakup, especially since it looks like his family has taken sides with him and his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson. The son of the impending president posted a meme on Instagram for Christmas this year, which read: "Guess who is looking at memes? Instead of spending time with their family." It's no wonder he's in high spirits since he invited Anderson to the annual Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago this year.
The X (formerly Twitter) account Patriot Takes posted a photo of Don Jr. and Anderson dining with the Trump family in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve. The revealing photo also included Donald Trump on the far left, sitting beside his son Barron and his wife Melania. Anderson's Instragam Story post from December 26 shows her wearing the same red dress from Christmas Eve, presumably to show off the outfit to her followers after the fact.
Don Jr brought his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to the Trump family Christmas Dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
It's unclear who is sitting next to Bettina. pic.twitter.com/ezPwQWvwNg
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 26, 2024
Don Jr.'s purported reason for breaking things off with Guilfoyle has to do with pleasing his father. An insider close to Trump's eldest son told People: "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes. Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." Trump must agree, since he basically broke up with Guilfoyle for his son by appointing her the next U.S. ambassador to Greece.