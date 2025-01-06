The Wildest Rumors About Beyoncé

Beyoncé is highly regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures in history. With a cool 32 Grammy awards, a Rolodex of business ventures, and a lengthy résumé of charitable efforts, Beyoncé truly lives up to her nickname, Queen Bey. And as "Britain's Got Talent" judge Alesha Dixon raved to Hello! in 2021, the hitmaker is just as sweet in person as we'd hoped. "[Beyoncé] is at the top of her game, one of the most successful and powerful women in the world but when you meet her, there is a humility and kindness and warmth that exudes from her, and I think that is a really strong lesson for lots of people."

Advertisement

Bottom line: There aren't many negative things to say about Beyoncé. But when such little dirt exists about a beloved public figure, people sometimes get creative and start looking for clues in places where they have no business. What you might have never known about Beyoncé is that wild, mind-boggling rumors seem to follow her as people love to obsess over anything remotely scandalous. We're not just talking about a bit of tittle-tattle about the "Cowboy Crooner," but full-blown conspiracy theories far more complex than the (false!) hearsay that she was paid $10 million to appear at Kamala Harris' rally during the 2024 presidential election. Below, we've compiled the most absurd Beyoncé rumors that will make you want to ring the alarm.

Advertisement