Biden Takes Not-So-Subtle Dig At Trump In Jimmy Carter Tribute
Political tributes are often heartfelt reflections of a life well lived, but President Joe Biden's homage to Jimmy Carter doubled as a pointed critique of Donald Trump. Following Carter's passing on December 29, 2024, President Biden addressed the nation, praising the former president as an example "of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, a life of principle, faith and humility" (via New York Post).
The tribute took a sharp turn when Biden was asked what Trump could learn from Carter's legacy as he is set to take office on January 20, 2025. Biden responded, "Decency, decency, decency." He added, "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?"
Biden's comments are an obvious dig at Trump's controversial and divisive behavior, including his recent attacks on Michelle Obama during the final day of the 2024 presidential election. With Biden set to depart the White House, these remarks were just one of several recent swipes aimed at his successor.
Biden will also honor Liz Cheney's stand against Trump
President Joe Biden also awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal on January 2, 2025, to former Republican Representative Liz Cheney for her work in investigating the January 2021 Capitol riots. Cheney was the vice chair of the House Committee investigation that held Donald Trump responsible for inciting the attack on the Capitol. Cheney has been a vocal critic of Trump and, despite being a Republican, chose to campaign for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.
In a statement, Biden highlighted the importance of her work, writing, "Liz Cheney has raised her voice—and reached across the aisle—to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency" (via Daily Mail). Biden's emphasis on "decency" serves as yet another veiled critique of Donald Trump, with whom Cheney has publicly feuded. Trump has also suggested that Cheney and the rest of the House Committee should be in jail for investigating him.
By honoring Cheney, Biden underscores the importance of accountability and decency in a functioning democracy, qualities he subtly suggests are lacking in President-Elect Trump.