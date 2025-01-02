Biden Takes Not-So-Subtle Dig At Trump In Jimmy Carter Tribute

Political tributes are often heartfelt reflections of a life well lived, but President Joe Biden's homage to Jimmy Carter doubled as a pointed critique of Donald Trump. Following Carter's passing on December 29, 2024, President Biden addressed the nation, praising the former president as an example "of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, a life of principle, faith and humility" (via New York Post).

The tribute took a sharp turn when Biden was asked what Trump could learn from Carter's legacy as he is set to take office on January 20, 2025. Biden responded, "Decency, decency, decency." He added, "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?"

Biden's comments are an obvious dig at Trump's controversial and divisive behavior, including his recent attacks on Michelle Obama during the final day of the 2024 presidential election. With Biden set to depart the White House, these remarks were just one of several recent swipes aimed at his successor.