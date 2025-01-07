Inside CNN Host Van Jones' Unusual Parenting Arrangement With His Youngest Kids

CNN's Van Jones is redefining what it means to co-parent in the modern age. He and close friend Noemi Zamacona welcomed their second child in May 2024, marking a new chapter in their unconventional family dynamic. In a statement to People, Jones exclaimed, "God is so good! This year, He blessed me and Noemi with kid #2 — a healthy, happy, beautiful baby boy." Most notably, the two share a long-time friendship but are not romantically involved.

Advertisement

Instead, they've opted for what Jones describes as a "conscious co-parenting" arrangement. This allows Jones and Zamacona to fully commit to raising their children together without the complications of a romantic partnership. They first embarked on this platonic parenting journey in 2022 with the birth of Jones and Zamacona's baby girl.

With two older children from a previous marriage to his ex-wife Jana Carter, Jones is no stranger to co-parenting. However, his arrangement with Zamacona takes the idea of a family in the modern age to an entirely new level, showing that families can thrive in many different ways.