HGTV's Allison Holker Was Never The Same After Her Husband's Death

Allison Holker is best known as a professional dancer who has appeared on shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and contributed to some of the greatest "Dancing with the Stars" transformations ever. She also served as the host for the HGTV show "Design Star: Next Gen." Some people may not know that Holker's world got flipped upside down in December 2022. It was during this time that she lost her husband, Stephen Boss. Ellen DeGeneres' longtime sidekick was professionally known as "tWitch" and died by suicide just two weeks before Christmas, leaving behind his wife and their two young children (Holker also has an older daughter from a previous relationship).

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," Holker told People magazine in a statement. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she added before asking the public for privacy. In the time since, Holker's life has been completely changed and she hasn't ever been quite the same.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org