A Look Back At Stevie Nicks And Christine McVie's Life-Long Friendship

Stevie Nicks described Christine McVie as her "best friend in the whole world" to Rolling Stone in an interview that rocked the boat during a 2014 Fleetwood Mac tour. McVie was the only band member to consent to a secondary interview after Nicks agreed to pose for the cover alone, and she described how their special bond worked despite their differences. "I'm a tomboy, hanging out with the guys. I love men. I love hanging around with men. And Stevie is kind of a girly-girl. She loves hanging out with her girlfriends."

As the only two female members in the history of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks and McVie vowed to stick together. "We made a pact, in the very beginning, that we would never be treated with disrespect by all the male musicians in the community. And we really stuck to it," Nicks said in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker.

Unsurprisingly, McVie's death hit Nicks hard. "There's really not much to say," she told the crowd during her first performance since her bandmate's passing. "We just pretend that she's still here, that's how I'm trying to deal with it." The "Silver Springs" singer has publicly credited Taylor Swift with helping her grieve, citing the song "You're On Your Own Kid" as describing how it feels to lose her lifelong friend. "Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me, and that is, writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid. That is the sadness of how I feel," she told fans at a 2023 concert in Atlanta, GA. McVie may be gone, but she will continue to be celebrated through the music she left behind, as well as through Nicks' memories of their iconic time together.

