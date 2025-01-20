Yolanda Hadid's Complete Transformation

Yolanda Hadid is known by many as the glamorous mom of Gigi and Bella Hadid, whose immaculate refrigerator was the envy of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans everywhere (it even has its own Instagram account). But what you never knew about Yolanda is that, long before she graced TV screens, she lived a humble life in a very small town in the Netherlands.

Hadid was born and raised in the farming town of Papendrecht, Holland, alongside her brother, Leo van den Herik. On an episode of "RHOBH" Season 5, Hadid took her castmates on a trip back to her hometown and was very excited to show the ladies where she grew up. "I guess I'm just still a little girl at heart because I'm proud of where I came from, that's what made me who I am today," she said in a confessional on the show (via Bravo TV).

Perhaps it was important for Hadid to take her friends to Holland so they could get to know her better. During a 2018 interview with Larry King, Hadid was asked to reveal something that people got wrong about her. "I think that they think I'm much more fancy than I really are [sic]," she said. "Deep in my heart, I'm just a farm girl from Holland, and that's where I feel happiest and best."

