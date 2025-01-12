Who Is Jimmy Carter's Only Daughter Amy?

President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn had four kids, and the three boys were all between the ages of 15 and 20 when baby sister Amy Lynn was born in Georgia (a state where her father would soon become governor). Not long after turning 9 in 1976, her father was elected president of the United States. She grew up to be an artist, an activist (with a couple of arrests to her name), and a follower of her parents' commitment to humanitarian causes.

Her presence in the White House didn't go unnoticed, where she walked around with her Siamese cat Misty Malarky Ying Yang, roller-skated through the East Room, and had friends over for slumber parties in her treehouse on the South Lawn. She was one of the youngest kids living in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since JFK Jr., and at 9 years old, she was already making headlines as she read books during a state dinner for Canada's then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau. Yet her most memorable moment is likely when a reporter asked her if she had a message for the children of America, and her answer was concise, straightforward, and iconic: "No" (via HuffPost).

The media always wanted more of Amy Carter, sometimes crossing the line given her age. She attended two public schools in Washington during her father's presidency, something uncommon for presidential children, and her first day of class was what CNN called a "media circus": Photographers crowded around her as she walked into campus. Not only that, but conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh once called her "the most unattractive presidential daughter in the history of the country (he said he later apologized to her for the comment). She was also portrayed weekly in "Saturday Night Live" by comedian Laraine Newman, though they were playful, tactful sketches instead of mean-spirited.

