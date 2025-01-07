Kimberly Guilfoyle Uses Eric Trump's Birthday To Desperately Remind Don Jr. Of Happier Times

Although Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. split after the latter apparently ditched the former for his new mistress, Guilfoyle has made it abundantly clear she isn't quite ready to put their romance behind her and has become the queen of deflecting about her and Don Jr.'s relationship woes. While she seemingly used Eric Trump's birthday as an opportunity to make her feelings known, she also hinted she cannot let go in some heartbreaking birthday posts she made for Don Jr. on December 31, 2024. Her Instagram Story from that day featured the former couple in a series of intimate, loving photos collected into multiple collages. Though she might have hoped to capture whatever magic was left from their relationship with her posts, they felt sad compared to those she made when they were still together, which showed she was head over heels for Don Jr.

While Guilfoyle is still reeling from her breakup with her beloved partner, Don Jr. seems to have moved on rather quickly, considering he made things official with another woman, Bettina Anderson. He brought Anderson as his guest to the Trump family's Christmas dinner at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, per a leaked photo posted on X, formerly Twitter. Some X users used the moment to poke fun at Guilfoyle, whom Don Jr. seemed to easily replace at his family's dinner table. "@kimguilfoyle Remember the good old days when it was you by Don Jr.'s side at these soirees at Mar-a-Lago?" one user asked. "Look, now your 'fiancé' has a younger, slimmer woman by his side, and you are nowhere to be seen!"

