Everything We Know About The Birth Of Joe Biden's First Great-Grandchild

When William Brannon Neal IV first came into the world at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his great grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, were there to greet him. The Bidens reportedly spent 40 minutes with new mom Naomi Biden and her child, according to People. Jill confirmed her great-grandson's birth on her Instagram page, writing, "We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV" alongside the above photo of her and Joe doting on him. The first lady's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, with one user enthusing, "Congratulations to you both and your entire family. Great Grandparents how wonderful! God bless him." Another quipped, "Born just in time to say he was alive when his great-grandfather was Prez."

The joy of welcoming his first great-grandchild evidently ranked pretty high for the outgoing commander-in-chief since media outlet The Recount posted a video to their account on X, formerly known as Twitter, of him proudly proclaiming, "The good news is, I'm a great grandfather, as of today." Joe now joins the relatively exclusive list comprising just nine other U.S. presidents who were alive to see the birth of their first great-grandchild, including John Quincy Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter — who just passed away at the ripe old age of 100 — and George H.W. Bush). As the 46th U.S. president prepares to transition out of the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, Joe can at least focus on being just as strong of a presence in William's life as he has been in the lives of his seven beloved grandchildren.

