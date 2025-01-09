Everything We Know About The Birth Of Joe Biden's First Great-Grandchild
President Joe Biden has received one final, truly special gift before he vacates the Oval Office in mid-January 2025 — a great-grandchild! On January 8, 2025, Joe's beloved granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gave birth to a healthy 10-pound, 4-ounce little boy named William Brannon Neal IV. On November 5, 2024, which just so happened to be Election Day, Naomi announced she was pregnant via her Instagram Stories by sharing an image of her baby bump, with the simple caption: "We voted. " The president later confirmed to USA Today that Naomi was preparing to welcome the child via C-section, excitedly exclaiming, "I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God."
Naomi is one of Joe and his longtime wife, Jill Biden's, seven grandchildren alongside Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Robert Hunter II, Beau Biden and Navy Roberts. He reportedly maintains strong relationships with all of his grandchildren, as noted by Maisy, who told NBC's "Today" in 2023, "That's something that I feel like some people don't believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days."
His granddaughters gushed that despite his status, Joe is still a typical grandfather who worries about their whereabouts (though they're all protected by the Secret Service, which came in handy during Naomi's scary carjacking incident) and is heavily involved in their lives, even attending their sports games. In fact, Joe allowed Naomi to get married at the White House, for which she wore a truly stunning wedding dress.
Jill and Joe Biden have already met their great-grandson
When William Brannon Neal IV first came into the world at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his great grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, were there to greet him. The Bidens reportedly spent 40 minutes with new mom Naomi Biden and her child, according to People. Jill confirmed her great-grandson's birth on her Instagram page, writing, "We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV" alongside the above photo of her and Joe doting on him. The first lady's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, with one user enthusing, "Congratulations to you both and your entire family. Great Grandparents how wonderful! God bless him." Another quipped, "Born just in time to say he was alive when his great-grandfather was Prez."
The joy of welcoming his first great-grandchild evidently ranked pretty high for the outgoing commander-in-chief since media outlet The Recount posted a video to their account on X, formerly known as Twitter, of him proudly proclaiming, "The good news is, I'm a great grandfather, as of today." Joe now joins the relatively exclusive list comprising just nine other U.S. presidents who were alive to see the birth of their first great-grandchild, including John Quincy Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter — who just passed away at the ripe old age of 100 — and George H.W. Bush). As the 46th U.S. president prepares to transition out of the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, Joe can at least focus on being just as strong of a presence in William's life as he has been in the lives of his seven beloved grandchildren.