Times Shiloh & Knox Jolie Could've Totally Passed As Twins
For the sum of their time in the spotlight, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie have been likened to twins. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have grown up on red carpets, sporting similar hairstyles and flashing the same eye-catching smile. Shiloh's cool, sporty vibe has totally rubbed off on their younger brother, too. Their indistinguishable features, and trendy fashion sense, have gained them constant media attention — rightfully so.
Shiloh and Knox are two of the six Brangelina kids; they are siblings to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Vivienne — Knox's actual twin sister. While Shiloh and Knox are a couple of years apart — Shiloh was born in 2006 and Knox was born in 2008 — the two have more than their looks in common. According to an insider who spoke with Closer Weekly, Shiloh and Knox took robotics classes together. "They have the money and support to be able to do anything in life, but it's unlikely their parents will want them becoming YouTubers or work in the entertainment industry," the source said.
Since then, the siblings have proven themselves to be creative budding adults, who have expressed themselves in the coolest ways. From buzz cuts to creative exercise classes, Knox and Shiloh seemingly lead near-identical lives, which they mostly keep private. However, each time they're spotted in public, we can't help but marvel at their resemblance.
Shiloh and Knox share Brad's good looks
Their twin-like features didn't just materialize from thin air — Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie have totally inherited their father's handsome looks. In young red carpet photos of the siblings, Knox and Shiloh both have striking blue eyes, distinguished, square jawlines, and fluffy blond hair. They even share Brad's dimples and million-dollar smirk.
A source told In Touch in 2022 that Shiloh has more than their face in common with their father. "They're very compassionate and loving. They're both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad's Midwestern demeanor." they said.
As it turns out, Knox is equally close in character to his father. Shortly after Knox and his twin sister were born, Brad told People magazine that while Vivien took after Angelina Jolie, his son had creative interests similar to his own. "And Knox, he's a bit of me," he said. "He likes music like his dad."
We couldn't tell them apart at the 2019 'Maleficent' premiere
At one point in their childhood, Knox Jolie-Pitt looked like Shiloh Jolie's mini-me. At the 2019 U.K. premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," Shiloh and Knox attended the red carpet with mom Angelina Jolie and their sisters, Vivienne and Zahara. The duo joined their family in similar all-black outfits; Knox wore a sleek suit and Shiloh wore a stylish satin jacket. Their blond hair was even quaffed in the same trendy way.
It's always a surprise to see Angelina and Brad Pitt's children on the red carpet, especially because they're known to shy away from the spotlight. "I think they're especially shy, very private people," Angelina told E! News at the 2024 premiere of "Maria." "And they want to be private." The 2024 Governer's Awards marked one of the rare occasions that we saw Knox on the carpet with his mom — and he caused quite the stir due to his height. The photos from the evening also marked the debut of Knox's new buzzed hairdo, which is something Shiloh has previously sported.
Shiloh and Knox's matching buzz cuts
Knox Jolie-Pitt stunned Brangelina fans with his military-style buzz cut, which he showed off at the Governer's Awards in November 2024, and then again in L.A.'s Griffith Park while going for a jog in December 2024 (via Hola! magazine). While Shiloh Jolie's hair has changed a lot through the years, one of their most notable styles was their shaved head. The siblings' striking features matched with buzzed hair was a blast from the past, looking exactly like their mom, who once adorned the red carpets in a similar chic, spiky do back in the '90s.
According to Angelina Jolie, she raised Shiloh and Knox — and the rest of her kids — to be individuals, not just the children of two bonafide A-listers. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the "Girl, Interrupted" actor shared how she encouraged self-expression in her household. "I want to put things in front of them that help them question or break the box or say 'I don't like this' or 'This doesn't feel right,'" said Jolie. "So you're always trying to just put different options in front of them and see where it takes them." On the flip side, as a mother, she must be ecstatic that Shiloh and Knox are taking after her style choices.
The siblings share a passion for athletics
When it comes to self-expression, Shiloh Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt have experimented a lot. For example, the siblings both chose artistic sports as disciplines. In December 2024, Knox was photographed outside a boxing gym — an athletic passion that brought back memories of Brad Pitt's famous film "Fight Club." According to a TikTok video of Knox in the gym, he was practicing Muay Thai, a form of martial arts that originates from Thailand.
His casual fit is nearly indistinguishable from the sporty outfits that Shiloh dons when they're spotted outside a dance class. Dance is a known passion of the teen. According to their choreographer Kolanie Marks, Shiloh is committed to honing "a craft that is extremely hard" (via People). In a video posted to YouTube of Shiloh dancing to Doja Cat's "Vegas" at Los Angeles' popular Millennium Dance Complex, they rocked an oversized Beatles T-shirt, black Nike sweatpants, and black Vans, showcasing that a sense of style is another significant aspect of their identities that Shiloh and Knox share.
Shiloh and Knox have impeccable taste in fashion
Shiloh Jolie's style has evolved a great deal over the years. For a time, they opted for gender-neutral clothing, then began experimenting with dresses on the red carpet. Off the carpet, however, Shiloh is usually seen in casual streetwear, and it totally fits them. But they aren't the only Jolie that likes street style fashion. Knox Jolie-Pitt is seemingly taking after his older sibling, as he's been seen around Los Angeles in the trendiest outfits.
In December 2024, Knox was spotted at a market in Los Feliz wearing a laid-back graphic tee, tan cargo pants, and Nike high-top sneakers (via Hola!). His outfit mirrored Shiloh's go-to style, for which they have made headlines. The edgy urban look proves how trendy these two are — often sporting brands like Nike, Vans, and Converse. Shiloh's fashion sense is synonymous with outstanding hip-hop moves in the studio. Outside their usual dance complex in Los Angeles, Shiloh was spotted wearing baggy Puma sweats and an oversized graphic sweatshirt (via Daily Mail). Since growing out their buzzed hair into a pixie cut, Shiloh looks more like Knox than ever before.