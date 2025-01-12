Times Shiloh & Knox Jolie Could've Totally Passed As Twins

For the sum of their time in the spotlight, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie have been likened to twins. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have grown up on red carpets, sporting similar hairstyles and flashing the same eye-catching smile. Shiloh's cool, sporty vibe has totally rubbed off on their younger brother, too. Their indistinguishable features, and trendy fashion sense, have gained them constant media attention — rightfully so.

Advertisement

Shiloh and Knox are two of the six Brangelina kids; they are siblings to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Vivienne — Knox's actual twin sister. While Shiloh and Knox are a couple of years apart — Shiloh was born in 2006 and Knox was born in 2008 — the two have more than their looks in common. According to an insider who spoke with Closer Weekly, Shiloh and Knox took robotics classes together. "They have the money and support to be able to do anything in life, but it's unlikely their parents will want them becoming YouTubers or work in the entertainment industry," the source said.

Since then, the siblings have proven themselves to be creative budding adults, who have expressed themselves in the coolest ways. From buzz cuts to creative exercise classes, Knox and Shiloh seemingly lead near-identical lives, which they mostly keep private. However, each time they're spotted in public, we can't help but marvel at their resemblance.

Advertisement