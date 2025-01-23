The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Rumer Willis
Despite how it may seem, being Rumer Willis, the daughter of two incredibly famous actors, isn't exactly a walk in the park. In fact, countless children born to celebrities have had a rough start in life. We need only to look to the tragic true story of Lisa Marie Presley for proof. While it may be that Rumer was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, as the child of Hollywood icons Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, she has faced numerous challenges over the years, paying the price for her fame in many ways.
From surviving the heartbreaking (and highly publicized) divorce of her parents, struggling with her mental health, having to justify her parenting, and experiencing the death of beloved friends, Rumer knows what it's like to live under the watchful gaze of the public. Her situation hasn't been made any easier by the health issues her beloved dad faces, adding another complex layer to her already tumultuous existence. Let's take a look at the storms Rumer has weathered.
Her parents divorced when she was barely an adult
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship captivated the world throughout the late '80s and '90s. After all, they were two of Hollywood's most bankable stars at the time. Their marriage seemed perfect, with the pair welcoming daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah during their union. The family was often pictured at premiers and events, but appearances can be deceiving. When her parents split, Rumer was just 10 years old. The divorce was heavily discussed in the media, with outlets reporting on the outcome and speculating over who would get custody of their daughters.
After their split, Bruce told Rolling Stone (via Yahoo) that he still loved Demi, but the focus had shifted to their children. Despite her father not living with them anymore, Rumer revealed on "Larry King Now" in 2015 that her parents made the most of a bad situation. " I think at that time I didn't have as much of an understanding of the public side of it to have that affect me as much," she explained, going on to reveal that Bruce and Moore made sure to spend all of the important occasions together as a family (via ABC News).
Rumer Willis was body shamed at a young age
Rumer Willis has sadly faced criticism of her weight and looks for years. Rumer spoke candidly about her experience in the industry when chatting with HuffPost in 2019, explaining that, at her peak, she still had "a bunch of baby fat" and was often targeted by blogs and social media commenters. When asked what they would take aim at, Willis revealed, "I had a potato face, they said I had a huge jaw, they said it was a butter face." Amazingly, this was when Willis was still a young teenager.
Understandably, Rumer's confidence was deeply impacted by the vitriol aimed at her and it changed the way she thought about herself. "I didn't really understand having value in myself," she explained. "It became, 'Okay, if I'm desired by a man then I have value,' and not just 'I have value because I exist.'" Demi Moore urged her daughter to ignore the comments, while notorious celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reportedly told Rumer that it was all "just a joke."
She was involved in a hotel room drug arrest in 2007
Like many born into famous families, Rumer Willis made headlines for unsavory things during her teen years. Way back in 2007, Rumer found herself in hot water when she visited a hotel room in Maryland. At the time, she was just 18 years old and was in town shooting the horror movie "From Within", directed by Phedon Papamichael. She played the role of Natalie, and while she didn't get top billing, it was an important step in her career. Things could've taken a different turn, but luckily, Rumer managed to escape arrest when police were called to the room at the La Quinta hotel.
The young actor was one of four people in the room when police knocked on the door to investigate a noise complaint. Rumer wasn't arrested, but one of her companions was taken to the station for possession of marijuana. Because of Rumer's high profile, news soon got out, leaving many outlets to speculate that the typical Hollywood trope of a privileged young star gone bad was about to unfold once more. This scandal is perfect proof that stars don't have to be under investigation to have their reputations sullied.
She was taken advantage of as a teen
This story has to be one of the saddest things about Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis. During an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith's chat show, "Red Table Talk" in 2020, Rumer explained that losing her virginity at 18 wasn't a pleasant experience for her. At the time, she felt pressured to have sex due to her age. "I was more concerned with the shame I was feeling at not having done it," she revealed. What's more, the person was significantly older than her. Rumer was quick to state that it wasn't assault, but that she wasn't exactly thrilled about the situation, either.
"I just let it happen," she told Pinkett-Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith. "He was older and took advantage and didn't check in. That's what I feel like the man's responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can't say no?" During the interview, Rumer also highlighted another more recent situation in which she felt she was pressured into non-consensual sex after inviting a person into her home following a date. Rumer said that she felt very uncomfortable and couldn't verbalize it, and she called upon men to have more responsibility in these situations.
She struggles with anxiety
Given everything Rumer Willis has had to face, it's probably not surprising that it's taken a toll on her mental health. In 2023, Rumer took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie, along with a revealing caption. "I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but working on learning how to self-soothe," she wrote (Yahoo). She went on to detail how her state of mind causes her worrying physical symptoms, such as a rapid heartbeat and nausea. "It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain]," she said.
Rather than sinking into the feeling, Rumer explained that she was trying to accept it instead of fighting it or becoming angry and wishing things were different. It's not the first time that Rumer has told her followers that she's under stress, either. In November 2020, she shared a video of herself looking into the lens alongside the caption: "Feeling weird and not ok and just letting that be ok. Who's with me?" (via Daily Mail).
She lost two friends in one month in 2021
All five of Bruce Willis' daughters have had their own challenges to face, but in 2021 Rumer Willis withstood not just one but two tragedies. In August of that year, Serge Onik, known for his appearance on "So You Think You Can Dance" died at the age of 33. Rumer shared her sadness on social media. Alongside a photograph of them together, Rumer shared in an Instagram Story, "My sweet friend, what a gift it was to know and love you. You have always been a bright shining light and I feel so grateful I had the privilege to know you. Love you always sweet [Serge]. Rest Easy" (via Hello! magazine). One loss in a year is more than enough for anybody, but Rumer also mourned the loss of another friend, artist Ilona Royce Smithkin.
Smithkin lived to the healthy age of 101, but as everyone who has experienced loss knows you always want more time. Rumer posted a photograph of red-haired Smithkin dressed in bright blue, green, and orange, beaming in a doorway to her Instagram Stories. "I love you, sweet friend," wrote Rumer (via Hello! magazine). "Rest peacefully. It was an absolute privilege to know and love you [Ilona]."
Rumer Willis faced speculation over addiction
Practically everything we thought we knew about addiction is wrong. You've probably been told that people struggling with substance misuse only look or act in a certain way when that's not the case at all. Many can keep their troubles under the radar, even hiding it from close friends and family. In a 2017 Instagram post, which led some to believe that Rumer had secretly been recovering from substance use disorder, she shared that she was six months sober. In the since-deleted post, the actor explained, "It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life" (via Today)
After her candid post, "Good Morning America," among other outlets, discussed what they dubbed Rumer's "secret struggle with addiction." However, in a chat with People later that year, Rumer was quick to call out the show, denying that her decision to become sober was due to a problem. "I remember like there was this whole huge [Good Morning America] story that I've secretly struggled with this really intense addiction and how have I kept it hidden," she explained. "And I was like, 'I've kept it hidden because there's nothing [to hide.]'" When rumors that a star is battling substance misuse begin to swirl, it's often hard to contain — and mud sticks.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Her relationship with Demi Moore has been challenging
Rumer Willis' mom, Demi Moore, has also experienced many ups and downs throughout her decades-long Hollywood career. While some of it has made the news (such as the rumors that her second-husband Ashton Kutcher supposedly had an affair) her strained relationship with her daughters had largely flown under the radar until 2019.
That year, Rumer, her sister Tallulah, and Moore all sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith for an episode of "Red Table Talk." The conversation turned to a section from Moore's autobiography, "Inside Out," where she details the demise of her second marriage and the separation from her daughters who weren't talking to her due to her volatile behavior.
"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry," Rumer admitted. "Because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away." She went on to explain that she felt like she and her siblings weren't enough when Moore tried to get pregnant. Tensions were so high that Rumer moved out of the house, as she couldn't understand why her mother wanted another child so badly. Rumer didn't go to the same lengths as her sisters, who didn't talk to Moore for three years. However, this put Rumer in a tough situation. "I went in and out as kind of like the ambassador for the family because at one point her friends are calling me and being like, 'I'm really worried about your mom ... you need to talk to her.' And so then I'm like, okay, well, I have to go and fix this. And then my family basically ... shunned me and kind of called me a traitor for going to talk to her." There was no winning.
She was mercilessly trolled after releasing her baby checklist in 2023
When a celebrity becomes a mom they are often blessed with having the income to splurge on luxuries that others may not. Most of us would do the same thing if we had the cash, but when stars tout their "must-haves," it's often received badly. In October 2023, Rumer Willis shared some of her favorite parenting and pregnancy products with The New York Times magazine The Strategist. The impressive haul included a $75 candle that Rumer swore by. "When I was in labor, not only did I have the candles going on in the house, but I also had real tuberose flowers, and it created just magic," she explained. Another item was a baby carrier that came in at $370 and a Crate & Kids chair that cost $1,699. Perhaps understandably, the reaction on social media wasn't very kind. Many felt that it was out of touch, with most new parents being unable to afford items with such high price tags.
Rumer, who had recently become a mother to daughter Louetta, shared a video of the backlash to her Instagram Stories, along with another post explaining the emotional toll the comments had on her. "I know I should just come to expect this because it's just what people do and think it's okay to just treat other people that way," she said (via E! News). "I'm also just a human being that has feelings. I am a sensitive human being and I'd greatly appreciate it if you weren't so nasty to me and so mean to me."
Rumer Willis is a single mom
Becoming a single parent isn't anywhere near as taboo as it used to be, but it's also not typically something that's planned for. In 2023, Rumer Willis welcomed her daughter, Louetta, with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. Although it's not clear how long they were dating, Rumer went official with the musician in November 2022. Just a few weeks later, they announced their pregnancy.
Rumer surprised followers in August 2024 when she gave them a relationship update via her Instagram Stories. "I am single momming it and co-parenting," the actor revealed (via E! News). "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."
The saddening split seemed to come out of left field. Earlier that summer, Thomas praised his now-ex on his own social media account. That being said, there were perhaps warning signs of trouble in paradise. Earlier in the year, Rumer told E! News that entering parenthood often shifts how relationships work. "There's so much that goes on," she said. "Your hormones, everything's going crazy — people say that if you can make it through the first year together, that's the biggest milestone."
She was criticized for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter
When you're in the public eye, people have something to say about everything — from the way you dress to the way you parent. Rumer Willis learned the latter the hard way in August 2023 after she posted a photograph of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta. The sweet Instagram snap was a beautiful moment between mother and daughter, but not everyone felt that way, with many trolls leaving disparaging comments. Many followers leaped to her defense, but the criticism was enough for Rumer to respond to many comments herself.
"I think it's incredibly important to share because there is an incredible amount of shame that comes with being born into a female body," Rumer snapped back (via Independent). "And I want to lead by example in teaching my daughter that she doesn't have to be ashamed of her body ever and that she can decide how she wants to share it." Some users continued to take it even further, claiming that Rumer only posted the photograph to get attention. Unfortunately, Rumer has continued to experience similar comments in later photos she's shared of herself breastfeeding.
She is coping with her dad's sad diagnosis
One of the biggest tragedies in Rumer Willis' life has been the devastating health issues her father, Bruce Willis, has had to face. The "Die Hard" star was initially diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts the ability to communicate, in 2022. However, upon further investigation, Bruce was found to have frontotemporal degeneration. His illness marked the end of a long and glittering career, as well as the start of a new normal for the tight-knit Willis clan.
In a shared family statement posted on her Instagram at the time, Rumer wrote, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support." Bruce's family, including Rumer, keep fans updated on his condition periodically and have been very vocal about how it has impacted them. In 2023, Rumer shared a photograph of her dad holding her as a toddler, alongside the caption, "Really missing my papa today." Despite the difficult challenges, Rumer told Fox News that she hoped her family's openness could help others dealing with the condition. "If there's any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that's ... everything."