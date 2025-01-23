The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis' mom, Demi Moore, has also experienced many ups and downs throughout her decades-long Hollywood career. While some of it has made the news (such as the rumors that her second-husband Ashton Kutcher supposedly had an affair) her strained relationship with her daughters had largely flown under the radar until 2019.

That year, Rumer, her sister Tallulah, and Moore all sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith for an episode of "Red Table Talk." The conversation turned to a section from Moore's autobiography, "Inside Out," where she details the demise of her second marriage and the separation from her daughters who weren't talking to her due to her volatile behavior.

"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry," Rumer admitted. "Because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away." She went on to explain that she felt like she and her siblings weren't enough when Moore tried to get pregnant. Tensions were so high that Rumer moved out of the house, as she couldn't understand why her mother wanted another child so badly. Rumer didn't go to the same lengths as her sisters, who didn't talk to Moore for three years. However, this put Rumer in a tough situation. "I went in and out as kind of like the ambassador for the family because at one point her friends are calling me and being like, 'I'm really worried about your mom ... you need to talk to her.' And so then I'm like, okay, well, I have to go and fix this. And then my family basically ... shunned me and kind of called me a traitor for going to talk to her." There was no winning.

