3 Red Flags In Hunter Biden & Melissa Cohen's Marriage

Typically, the rebellious children of U.S. presidents are young, inexperienced teens eager to taste real life without the weight of their fathers' responsibilities holding them back. From Alice Roosevelt, who terrorized the White House with her pet snake and was frequently caught smoking, to the Bush twins, whose attempts to purchase alcohol while underage made headlines, it's safe to say America is no stranger to problematic presidential offspring. However, Joe Biden's presidency has proven that the penchant for scandal among first children isn't limited to the young.

Hunter Biden has been at the center of numerous controversies, including his infamous gun trial. More intriguingly, he's found himself entangled in a particularly scandalous marriage riddled with red flags. Hunter and Melissa Cohen shocked the world when they announced their marriage in 2019, just two years after his first marriage ended due to his struggles with addiction — and, of course, infidelity. This is the first major red flag of their union: Hunter's track record suggests he isn't exactly a paragon of marital commitment. In fact, he seems to have no qualms about leaving destruction in his wake to get exactly what he wants.