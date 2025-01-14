3 Red Flags In Hunter Biden & Melissa Cohen's Marriage
Typically, the rebellious children of U.S. presidents are young, inexperienced teens eager to taste real life without the weight of their fathers' responsibilities holding them back. From Alice Roosevelt, who terrorized the White House with her pet snake and was frequently caught smoking, to the Bush twins, whose attempts to purchase alcohol while underage made headlines, it's safe to say America is no stranger to problematic presidential offspring. However, Joe Biden's presidency has proven that the penchant for scandal among first children isn't limited to the young.
Hunter Biden has been at the center of numerous controversies, including his infamous gun trial. More intriguingly, he's found himself entangled in a particularly scandalous marriage riddled with red flags. Hunter and Melissa Cohen shocked the world when they announced their marriage in 2019, just two years after his first marriage ended due to his struggles with addiction — and, of course, infidelity. This is the first major red flag of their union: Hunter's track record suggests he isn't exactly a paragon of marital commitment. In fact, he seems to have no qualms about leaving destruction in his wake to get exactly what he wants.
Hunter Biden has a history of cheating in relationships
After tragically losing his brother to cancer in 2015, Hunter Biden's wife and daughters were understanding of his need to grieve. They also understood why he chose to spend a lot of time with Hallie Biden, his late brother's widow. What nobody expected was that he would rip their family apart by starting a sexual relationship with Hallie — or that his daughters would be the first to discover his infidelity. It's one thing to cheat, but choosing your late brother's widow certainly seems like the choice of a person who isn't afraid of losing his family. If Hunter Biden is indeed this reckless when it comes to maintaining relationships, who's to say his current marriage to Melissa Cohen is safe?
After Hallie, Biden moved on to an exotic dancer named Zoe Kestan. Although the exact reason for their breakup isn't clear, he made this admission via text: "I wronged you. I intentionally hurt you. I am a bad man. You need to be away from me forever" (via News 18). It also seems that he was still with Kestan when he met and married Cohen. With Hunter's tumultuous relationship history, it's fair to wonder if he is truly capable of maintaining a non-toxic, infidelity-free romantic relationship
Melissa Cohen's relationship history is almost as messy
Interestingly, Hunter Biden isn't the only one with a complicated relationship history. Melissa Cohen, a South African, was previously married to another American, Jason Landver, a wealthy businessman. Their marriage lasted just three years before he filed for divorce. Even more intriguing, Cohen was reportedly living with her boyfriend till April 2019, less than a month before marrying Hunter Biden. This ex-boyfriend, Rob Mendez, claimed they had a great relationship but broke up because Cohen wanted marriage and children, while he didn't.
If these reports are accurate and Cohen did leave a stable relationship because she wanted marriage and kids, it might explain why she jumped into marrying Hunter so quickly. However, the real question is whether she was genuinely prepared for marriage, commitment, and everything that comes with it — especially since reports claim Hunter and Cohen's marriage was strained from his legal woes as she wasn't aware of the gun incident, which happened back in 2018.
Hunter and Melissa had a whirlwind romance
Although it's certainly possible for cheaters to change, there are red flags in Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen's relationship that have nothing to do with their pasts. One major red flag is that they met and tied the knot six days after they first met — and no, this wasn't a reality TV show.
The couple, who has a 16-year age gap (because, of course), met in a hotel in 2019. According to Hunter, he fell in love with her immediately and declared his love with a somewhat creepy statement: "You have the exact same eyes as my brother. I know this probably isn't a good way to start a first date, but I'm in love with you" (via People). He would later describe her as his "redemption" and "protector" in an interview with ABC News.
Cohen reportedly helped him get clean by following him everywhere — even into the bathroom — to ensure he didn't use any drugs. Just six days later, they swapped rings in a private ceremony and officially began their married life. Sure, the speed of commitment could mean that Melissa Cohen and Hunter Biden actually got it right this time. However, given the myriad of red flags, we're not holding our breaths.