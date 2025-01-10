Melania Trump's Fashion Faux Pas At Carter Funeral Has Everyone Roasting Her

If we had a penny for every time Melania Trump wore an eyebrow-raising outfit to a Carter family funeral, we'd have, well, two pennies, but it's still super weird that it's happened twice. Back in 2023, Melania's outfit choice at Rosalynn Carter's funeral caused a major stir because she went against the grain with a dark gray number. To her credit, the former first lady learned from her past mistakes at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025, donning a black Valentino trench coat dress that was a better fit for the somber occasion.

Advertisement

However, Melania lost most people with the statement collar, which featured a black-and-white image of a couple sharing an impassioned kiss. While the former model may have been trying to honor Jimmy and Rosalynn's enduring relationship with the statement collar, social media pundits saw something entirely different in the ensemble.

I'm glad this time, Melania found an appropriate black dress to wear to a funeral. pic.twitter.com/mn7pAeOurg — Paul Leigh-Some Rascal on the Internet 🟧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Pleightx) January 9, 2025

Many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt it was too old-fashioned, with one hilariously quipping, "Poor Melania, she was so tired after churning butter and feeding the men who were erecting the new barn out back." Another pointed out that it looked like the dress came straight out of an Amish woman's closet. One user went even further, joking, "She looks like an Amish horse pulling a buggy!" Melania's attire confusingly reminded people of everything from nuns to paper airplanes and even "The Handmaid's Tale." Unfortunately, it wasn't the only thing that grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement