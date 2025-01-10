Melania Trump's Fashion Faux Pas At Carter Funeral Has Everyone Roasting Her
If we had a penny for every time Melania Trump wore an eyebrow-raising outfit to a Carter family funeral, we'd have, well, two pennies, but it's still super weird that it's happened twice. Back in 2023, Melania's outfit choice at Rosalynn Carter's funeral caused a major stir because she went against the grain with a dark gray number. To her credit, the former first lady learned from her past mistakes at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January 2025, donning a black Valentino trench coat dress that was a better fit for the somber occasion.
However, Melania lost most people with the statement collar, which featured a black-and-white image of a couple sharing an impassioned kiss. While the former model may have been trying to honor Jimmy and Rosalynn's enduring relationship with the statement collar, social media pundits saw something entirely different in the ensemble.
Many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt it was too old-fashioned, with one hilariously quipping, "Poor Melania, she was so tired after churning butter and feeding the men who were erecting the new barn out back." Another pointed out that it looked like the dress came straight out of an Amish woman's closet. One user went even further, joking, "She looks like an Amish horse pulling a buggy!" Melania's attire confusingly reminded people of everything from nuns to paper airplanes and even "The Handmaid's Tale." Unfortunately, it wasn't the only thing that grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.
Melania Trump's hairdo at Jimmy Carter's funeral didn't do her any favors either
Donald Trump's new hairdo is an unruly mess that his dodgy dye job definitely doesn't help. And, shockingly, the president-elect's wife appeared to be following in his disastrous footsteps at Jimmy Carter's funeral. After witnessing Melania Trump's lackluster 'do at the service, one X commentator was left wondering aloud, "Did Donald's barber do Melania's hair today?" Similarly, another critic posited, "Looks like the cat's been sucking on her head all night! Or she refused to go to the funeral and was dragged as is."
Plenty of people pointed out that her locks looked far too greasy too. Some also speculated that Melania's stunning hair transformation was courtesy of some well-placed extensions because of how thin her locks appeared at the service. And, if all of that wasn't already embarrassing enough, the "Melania" author also had to deal with former Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, openly snubbing her. An awkward clip showed Karen, apparently deliberately, avoiding making eye contact Melania and Donald spoke to Mike.
However, somewhat surprisingly, Melania's ego was bigger than Donald's at the funeral. Moments before walking in to pay their respects to the former president, Melania was spotted grinning from ear to ear for some unknown reason (via YouTube). Needless to say, her smile only got brighter when the president-elect discussed his plans for the future and his feelings about returning to D.C. Thankfully, the former model's rictus grin disappeared once she laid eyes on the beloved late president's coffin.