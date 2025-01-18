Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Already Lives Up To Her 'Princess' Title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are careful to keep their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight, and they've been more successful in this endeavor than we would have thought possible. Of course, since the public doesn't see Archie and Lilibet nearly as much as we see their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis,they have a bit of an air of mystery around them. Folks want to know more about the young royals, and one chef close to the family had a tidbit of insight about Lilibet that shows she's already worthy of being a princess.

Advertisement

In a January 6, 2024 Instagram post about Meghan's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," chef Adrian Lipscombe touched on her own personal relationship with the star. "I've had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met," she wrote. She then gave the world a rare glimpse into the growing personality of 3-year-old Lilibet. Lipscombe wrote, "We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food." There is certainly nothing unusual about loving princesses at Lilibet's age. What is unusual, however, is that she actually is a princess like the ones she sees in Disney movies — and she's probably proud of that title.

Advertisement