Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Already Lives Up To Her 'Princess' Title
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are careful to keep their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight, and they've been more successful in this endeavor than we would have thought possible. Of course, since the public doesn't see Archie and Lilibet nearly as much as we see their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis,they have a bit of an air of mystery around them. Folks want to know more about the young royals, and one chef close to the family had a tidbit of insight about Lilibet that shows she's already worthy of being a princess.
In a January 6, 2024 Instagram post about Meghan's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," chef Adrian Lipscombe touched on her own personal relationship with the star. "I've had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met," she wrote. She then gave the world a rare glimpse into the growing personality of 3-year-old Lilibet. Lipscombe wrote, "We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food." There is certainly nothing unusual about loving princesses at Lilibet's age. What is unusual, however, is that she actually is a princess like the ones she sees in Disney movies — and she's probably proud of that title.
We may start hearing more about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
For fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it's heartwarming to hear that Princess Lilibet is acting like a normal kid while also beginning to truly fit her princess title. As her mom seems to be ramping up to make a major comeback to the limelight, there's a chance we may learn more about Lilibet and Prince Archie than we have in the past. In January 2025, Markle rejoined Instagram and prepared to kick off her new Netflix series, which could be signs that she and Harry are staging a "Team Sussex" comeback. If Markle posts on social media and lives her life more publicly, we might see more of her kids. After all, on January 7, she posted a video that offered a rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet and their little voices.
While we may get more of these glimpses into Archie and Lilibet's lives as their parents increase their time in the public eye, it's safe to assume that we'll never see quite as much of them as we see of Prince William and Princess Catherine's kids. "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," A friend of Harry's told People, adding, "He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible..."