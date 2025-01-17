Princess Gabriella Is Growing Up To Be Princess Charlene's Twin
When it came time for Prince Albert of Monaco to choose a bride, the royal found that the pressure was truly on. Anyone who had the misfortune of falling in love with Albert would become the first Princess of Monaco to wear the crown since Grace Kelly; as Albert himself recognized, these were big shoes to fill. As he once told Jeffrey Robinson for the biography "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," "The woman I marry ... will have to withstand inevitable comparisons to my mother. That's not an easy burden." In the end, Albert found the next crown princess in Charlene Wittstock — an Olympic swimmer from South Africa known for her grit and determination. And, although royal life has not always been easy for Princess Charlene, she has grown into her role.
As a princess, Charlene has raised money for important causes, spearheaded efforts to teach children how to swim, and supported Monaco's image as a glamorous location. Among all these accomplishments, however, her biggest personal success might just be raising Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to be future leaders. Born on December 10, 2014, these royal twins live lavish lives and have conquered the hearts of royal fans everywhere. And, as Gabriella has grown older, she has come to embody much of the same grace and poise exhibited by her mother. Indeed, considering the physical resemblance between Gabriella and Charlene, one could even say that the mother and daughter look almost like twins.
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella were both small babies
When Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were born, the people of Monaco rejoiced in the good news. Nonetheless, many citizens were worried — and for good reason. Although Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's children both appeared to be healthy, they were also born a couple of weeks before term. Speaking to Paris Match about this reality, Princess Charlene shared that she was recovering from her C-section and the prematurely born twins were both doing well. Even so, Charlene and the twins remained in the hospital for several days after the birth in order to make sure that both Gabriella and Jacques would be strong enough to go home.
Interestingly, the royal twins were not the only ones to be born a little early. Back in 1978, Charlene herself was born prematurely. In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the princess's aunt Jacqueline revealed, "We saw her in hospital in Mater Dei Hospital, just before we left. She was a little red thing in a big glass case with pipes everywhere. It's amazing that she has turned out so fit and strong." Charlene later verified this story, telling Paris Match that she was even "smaller" and "frailer" than her own children were at birth. While this may be true, the fact remains that both Charlene and Gabriella were unusually small babies — and, in a sense, resembled each other from the very beginning.
Charlene and Gabriella showed a similar penchant for swimming
Beyond the physical similarities between the young Princess Charlene and her daughter, Princess Gabriella, the two have displayed parallel interests. Although some of Charlene's childhood was tragic, swimming was an important part of her life from an early age. When Charlene was still a baby, she already knew the basics of water safety. As reported by royal expert, Arlene Prinsloo, in her book "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," the future princess of Monaco almost drowned at the tender age of three. Per Prinsloo, "The carefree days [of Charlene's childhood] nearly ended in tragedy when the Wittstocks' dog knocked three-year-old Charlene into the pool ... Thankfully, [the princess' mother] Lynette had taught Charlene how to swim even before she could walk, and Charlene managed to get to the edge of the pool."
Interestingly, Charlene's interest in water safety was something that she went on to pass down to her children. On the occasion of the twins' first birthday, Prince Albert and Charlene sat down for an interview that was later shared to the Prince's Palace of Monaco's Facebook. During the tell-all, Charlene opened up about Gabriella and Jacques' swimming skills. "They have learned the self-rescue method, which means they swim before they walk. So, they'll be comfortable in any aquatic environment," the princess shared. "Basically, it's just teaching children right now how to balance themselves in the water and turn themselves around in case of the event that they fall into the swimming pool." In terms of these abilities, Gabriella clearly takes after her mama!
They share the same big blue eyes and round faces
As Princess Gabriella has grown older, she has become increasingly similar to her mother, Princess Charlene. This is especially true in terms of their physical attributes. Like her mother, Gabriella has a round face and button nose. The young princess also has her mother's straight blond hair and bright blue eyes. Even though she shares some traits with her father, Prince Albert, Gabriella definitely seems to take after her mom more.
Fascinatingly, the same could also be said for Gabriella's twin brother, Prince Jacques. Although Jacques — as the heir to the principality — will one day follow in Albert's footsteps and take the throne, the young prince does not look very much like his dad. Instead, he has the same round face and bright blue eyes as his mother and his sister. Even his nose appears to be a carbon copy of Charlene's — leaving little doubt as to who his mother is.
The familial resemblance between Charlene and her two kids was particularly obvious on November 30, 2024, when the princely family inaugurated the holiday lights at the Place du Casino in Monte Carlo. As they marveled at the gorgeous decor, Albert, Charlene, Gabriella, and Jacques all looked upwards. As they tilted their faces up towards the lights, Gabriella and Jacques' countenances appeared to mirror Charlene's exactly. Thanks to their similar facial structures, the mother and her children looked like three peas in a pod.
Charlene and Gabriella both inspire comparisons to Grace Kelly and her family
Perhaps because of their characteristic blond hair and blue eyes, Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are often compared to the last princess of Monaco — Grace Kelly. Grace died before she ever had the chance to meet her future daughter-in-law and granddaughter. However, many people believe that Charlene and Gabriella carry a bit of the late actor with them — at least physically speaking. In fact, ever since she married Prince Albert and took the crown in 2011, Charlene has inspired countless comparisons to her late mother-in-law. With her stunning looks and modeling past, Charlene certainly shares much of Grace's elegance and beauty.
As Gabriella has grown older, she, too, has found that many people draw comparisons between her and her iconic grandmother. Some fans even say that she is a carbon copy of Grace's younger sister, Lizanne Kelly. Photos shared to one of Gabriella's fan accounts on Instagram show the little princess and her great-aunt share the same wide eyes and expressive faces. At one point, the two even wore their hair in the exact same bob cut. Although it's difficult to determine if Charlene and Gabriella really embody the Kelly family look, it's fair to say that they both exude a sense of timelessness. In that sense, the mother and daughter perfectly fit the family's old-timey image.
Princess Charlene and her daughter dress alike
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella don't just look alike — they also dress alike. Over the years, the mother-daughter duo have been spotted at a number of exclusive royal events wearing very similar outfits. This was true in November 2024 when the two princesses attended a celebration for Monaco's National Day. On this occasion, Charlene and Gabriella both wore violet pastel clothing that seemed to exude a sense of military pride. They also paired their looks with headpieces, making their outfits seem slightly softer.
Of course, the two princesses did not copy each other's clothing exactly. Whereas Charlene stunned in a more pinkish shade of purple, Gabriella opted for a color that gave off heavy blue undertones. The older princess also chose to wear a pant suit, whereas her daughter paired a colored dress with some white tights. Despite these differences, the mother and daughter looked like carbon copies of each other as they marched in front of the palace.
This was not the last time that Charlene and Gabriella twinned at a royal event. In December 2024, the duo helped launch Monaco's Mareterra eco district in a lighthearted ribbon cutting ceremony. At this event, Charlene and Gabriella wore matching brown pea coats that reached their calves. They also sported big black glasses and cool smiles. The final result was a very Monte Carlo look that almost brought to mind a scene out of a James Bond movie.
The princesses share a passion for fashion
Although it's hard to pinpoint why Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella dress so similarly, one of the reasons could pertain to their shared love of fashion. Indeed, both princesses are believed to hold a strong interest in clothing and style choices. Charlene, in particular, is known for having a keen eye for attire. As Prince Albert once told People in an interview, "She has very good taste and a good team of people around her, looking out for things that she'd like or want. But she's able to recycle the different elements into new pieces. Like the coat that she wore for National Day, for example, was actually restyled by a South African friend of hers. It looks new but it's actually recycled." This sense of style is something that not everyone possesses naturally.
Luckily, some sources indicate that Gabriella has inherited her mother's interest in fashion. Even Charlene has had to admit that Gabriella is likely following in her footsteps. Speaking to the French outlet, Gala, Charlene explained: "Over the last few months, I've noticed that she's more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she's still very young" (via Hello!). While we may have to wait a few years to see how Gabriella's passion for fashion develops, it seems that she's already off to a great start.
Charlene and Gabriella have both sported rebellious haircuts
In December 2020, Princess Charlene shocked the world with a very rebellious move — she cut her hair. Although this might not sound like the most revolutionary thing that a 21st century woman could do, it was in many ways groundbreaking. Rather than simply submitting to the stereotype of the ultra-feminine princess, Charlene broke the rules and shaved one side of her head. The result — called a half-hawk hairstyle — looked fantastic. And, as Charlene told People, it made her feel great. "This haircut was my decision. It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me," the princess revealed.
When it comes to breaking these barriers, Princess Gabriella seems all in. In 2022, Gabriella shocked her parents and royal fans alike by giving herself a short hairstyle of her own. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Charlene announced, "Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! Looking forward to school on Monday..." (via Daily Mail). The adorable cut was short and choppy — not unlike Charlene's own hair style! Although it's unclear whether or not Gabriella hoped to model her own haircut off of her mother's, we do know that both princesses are unafraid of embracing a unique look. Plus, since Charlene is known for her gorgeous royal hairstyles, we have to wonder if Gabriella will follow the same path.
Fans worry about both princesses
Although Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are both icons in their own right, there have been many questions about their well-being. Some fans say that Charlene's body language has sometimes hinted that she was unhappy. According to The South African, many of these well-wishers point to the princess's facial expressions as an indication of her potential emotional struggles. "Princess Charlene of Monaco's eyes projects a deep sadness," one X, formerly Twitter user reportedly wrote. Another apparently added, "Nice to see Princess Charlene looking better health-wise, but she's noticeably still unhappy. I hope she can break away from this nasty institution [of the princely family] one day."
As Gabriella has grown older, some of her fans have started to make similar comments about her. Writing on the Royal Dish, one royal watcher noted, "I'm not sure if I'm reading this right but Gabriella is one sad-looking little girl. Not sure if she's really sad or whether the serious faces, little to no smile is because she's either intimidated or not happy with the media presence." Another agreed, writing, "I've noticed that too. She used to be such a happy little spirit, dancing around, smiling, always laughing. I hope it's the photos we're seeing and not her being unhappy. She doesn't seem to smile or laugh anymore, always serious." These comments show that Charlene and Gabriella may share a similarly forlorn style of body language.
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are both tough
As much as fans have expressed concern about Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella, both Grimaldi girls are said to be fighters. Charlene, after all, spent years training as a competitive athlete — and even swam at the Olympics. Over the course of her career, she won 23 medals at the Swimming World Cup — making her one of the fastest women in the world of aquatics. This experience has made Charlene extremely resilient and unwilling to give up. As one of her friends once mentioned in a conversation with People, "Just to be honest, Charlene, she's an Olympian, and she's a tough cookie ... She's her own person, and she's not a shrinking violet."
Charlene is not the only Monégasque princess known for her strength; Gabriella has also proven that she is able to overcome challenges. This was especially evident in 2021 when Gabriella hurt her leg. Although the palace did not confirm the nature of the princess' injury, she was spotted wearing a splint shortly after the incident. She was also photographed using a wheelchair for mobility. In the face of these chall,enges, Gabriella continued to perform her royal duties and go to official events. She even attended Monaco's dog show — and allowed some of the hounds to ride with her in her wheelchair. This episode demonstrates that the little princess is likely a tough cookie — just like her mother.
The mother and daughter love Africa
Princess Charlene has strong ties to the African continent — and she has the history to prove it. Born in what was then known as Rhodesia, the princess grew up surrounded by gorgeous nature. On the weekends, her father would take her to the Gwai River to see elephants and giraffes. There, she developed a passion for wildlife and conservation — which she has pursued endlessly in her role as a princess.
When she got older, Charlene continued to build ties to other African countries — particularly South Africa, where she went to high school. By the time that she became a mother and gave birth to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Charlene knew that she wanted her children to create connections in Africa, as well.
When Gabriella was just four years old, Charlene took her daughter to South Africa for the first time. There, Gabriella fell in love with the very wild animals that had first captured her mother's heart decades before. Recalling this special moment, Charlene told People, "Albert and I took them, into the bush, to see animals in the wild. The twins were able to see a rhinoceros for the first time. These were moments that will remain within me forever." Although it is too early to know whether or not Gabriella will become a conservationist, it seems that wildlife protection is already an interest of hers!