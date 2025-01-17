Princess Gabriella Is Growing Up To Be Princess Charlene's Twin

When it came time for Prince Albert of Monaco to choose a bride, the royal found that the pressure was truly on. Anyone who had the misfortune of falling in love with Albert would become the first Princess of Monaco to wear the crown since Grace Kelly; as Albert himself recognized, these were big shoes to fill. As he once told Jeffrey Robinson for the biography "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," "The woman I marry ... will have to withstand inevitable comparisons to my mother. That's not an easy burden." In the end, Albert found the next crown princess in Charlene Wittstock — an Olympic swimmer from South Africa known for her grit and determination. And, although royal life has not always been easy for Princess Charlene, she has grown into her role.

As a princess, Charlene has raised money for important causes, spearheaded efforts to teach children how to swim, and supported Monaco's image as a glamorous location. Among all these accomplishments, however, her biggest personal success might just be raising Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to be future leaders. Born on December 10, 2014, these royal twins live lavish lives and have conquered the hearts of royal fans everywhere. And, as Gabriella has grown older, she has come to embody much of the same grace and poise exhibited by her mother. Indeed, considering the physical resemblance between Gabriella and Charlene, one could even say that the mother and daughter look almost like twins.

