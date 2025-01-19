Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli's Tragic, Real-Life Story

Becoming a parent for the first time isn't easy, as many famous parents have attested. This was no different for Alex Guarnaschelli, who welcomed her daughter Ava to the world in July 2007 with her then-husband Brandon Clark. Just days after returning home from the hospital, the celebrity chef was riddled with anxiety and dread that something would happen to her newborn. "I go to bed with the baby monitor in the other room, and then I would start zombie walking and sleeping with a pillow on the floor by her crib because I was convinced if I didn't, she'd stop breathing," Guarnaschelli told E! News in 2020.

She was exhausted, and with little else to do but worry, she called her father. "I can almost start crying remembering how this feels," she continued. "I said, 'She's going to be fine, but I'm not.'" Right then, Guarnaschelli's dad gave her the best advice she could've gotten at that point in time. He told her plainly, "Just go to your room and go to bed." And she did.

Her worries for Ava's well-being of course didn't end there, but she described her dad's response as "that nudge I needed in the right direction." It's fortunate that Guarnaschelli had her father to lean on at this moment, because just one month later, she made her debut on the Food Network and, understandably, needed all the rest she could get as a new mom and television cook.

