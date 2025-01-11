HGTV Hanger-On Josh Hall Gets New Girlfriend (And It's Giving Copy-Paste Christina)
HGTV star Josh Hall has a new girlfriend — and let's just say, she's giving major déjà vu. After his messy split from Christina Haack, Hall seems to have moved on with someone who looks suspiciously familiar. From the blonde hair and sun-kissed glow to her laid-back gym vibes, fans can't help but notice the striking similarities. Interestingly, Hall isn't the first of Haack's exes to move on with a near lookalike (ahem, Tarek and Heather El Moussa). This begs the question: Why do Christina Haack's exes get so hooked on blonde beauties after divorcing her?
The rumors of Hall's new romance started swirling back in September 2024, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that he and a model, Stephanie Gabrys, posted vacation highlights from the exact same spot. And no, we're not just talking about the same hotel — we mean the same balcony with the exact same view. To add fuel to the fire, the posts were shared within days of each other. While Hall kept his post on his main Instagram feed, Gabrys opted for an Insta Story (via Reddit) — very much giving social media soft launch vibes.
Since then, the two have become increasingly public with their budding romance. When Gabrys posted a clip from a modeling shoot, Hall chimed in with a classic "Smoke show." And in response to Hall's reflective New Year's post, Gabrys gushed: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hardworking, generous, and kind-hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!" Meanwhile, Christina Haack has admitted that she'll get married again, albeit with one major stipulation — a lengthy engagement first. It seems both exes are determined to leave each other in the past and move on, with a little déjà vu along the way.
Inside Josh Hall's relationship with Stephanie Gabrys
Although Josh Hall hasn't officially hard-launched his relationship with Stephanie Gabrys, we do know their romance began in her home state of Nashville, Tennessee. A source confirmed to Us Weekly: "Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time." The insider also revealed that Hall wasn't actively looking for love but found Gabrys and discovered how well they clicked. As for why he hasn't made their relationship Instagram-official, it's not about secrecy. "He hasn't made a show of the relationship, but it's not a secret," the source explained." Josh is just low-key."
While Hall may be chasing a quieter life post-HGTV fame, the same can't be said for Gabrys, who's actively building her modeling career. Though she doesn't appear to have been married, she's a doting aunt to her adorable niece and nephew, often sharing sweet moments with them on social media. This might be good news since Josh won't have to face the insecurity his awkward HGTV fight with Haack exposed during their marriage — her relationship with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.
Gabrys' Instagram paints the picture of an adventurous, outdoorsy life filled with fast cars, motorcycle rides, and a variety of sports, from basketball to snowboarding and even fishing. Josh Hall may have stepped away from house remodeling, but judging by his new love interest's fast-paced life, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.