The Famous Actor Kai Trump Has Her Eyes On
Donald Trump's eldest grandchild Kai Trump looked poised and confident as she made her political debut and delivered an impressive speech onstage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, in December 2024, the eldest of Donald Trump Jr.'s four children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump got all shy and flustered while discussing her celebrity crush in a Q&A video that Kai posted on her YouTube channel — proving she's just like any other teenage girl at her core despite her reportedly lavish life. In the clip, Kai answers several questions from fans, with topics ranging from her famous grandfather and friends to her favorite movies and songs.
When she reaches a question about her celebrity crush, the youngster seemingly can't immediately recall the name of the actor she fancies as Kai asks for her phone to search for it on Google. But before she can even begin searching, Kai quickly remembers her celebrity crush's name, and her answer was surprisingly relatable. "All right, my celebrity crush — Drew Starkey from 'Outer Banks.' I love him, so yeah, that's my celebrity crush," she gushes. Starkey has built a cult following thanks to his role in the hit Netflix teen drama, on which the actor has played Rafe Cameron since 2020.
While Rafe is beloved on TikTok, where he has over 600,000 posts dedicated to him, Starkey himself went viral and became a certified internet boyfriend in 2024 after he appeared at Paris Fashion Week sporting a buzzcut. Kai may have seen some of the many, many fan edits of Starkey and Rafe as right after revealing him as her celebrity crush, she started giggling and fanning her face with her hand, confessing, "I'm gonna blush right now!"
Kai Trump's most awkward moments with her grandpa Donald are related to her love life
Drew Starkey was last romantically linked to Odessa A'Zion, with whom he co-starred in the 2022 "Hellraiser" reboot. The rumored couple were spotted together a few times on each other's social media and out and about in public since working together on the film, but they never addressed whether they were dating. Like her celebrity crush, Kai Trump has kept her love life similarly under wraps. In October 2024, speculation arose that Kai's boyfriend was Garrett Clark, also known as GM Golf, after she posted photos and videos of them playing golf together on Instagram, but that rumor didn't really gain traction.
Just weeks later, Kai subtly suggested in her YouTube Q&A that she was seeing someone. However, the teenager offered zero details about her mystery beau. While answering a question about her "most embarrassing moment with grandpa," Kai recalled an awkward moment where Donald Trump mistakenly thought she was dating a male friend. "I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and [Donald] goes, 'Oh my God, look at how handsome your boyfriend is.' And I got so embarrassed because, like, he has a girlfriend," she shared. Again, Kai didn't name any names, but it's possible she was talking about Clark.
He has notably posted several photos of himself and Grace Montgomery looking loved up on his own Instagram account. Kai went on to confirm that she's dating a different boy but hinted that his first meeting with her grandfather may have been just as awkward. "When [Donald] met the guy I was talking to, that was also kind of embarrassing, but we don't have to talk about that," she added sheepishly before quickly moving on to the next question.