The Famous Actor Kai Trump Has Her Eyes On

Donald Trump's eldest grandchild Kai Trump looked poised and confident as she made her political debut and delivered an impressive speech onstage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, in December 2024, the eldest of Donald Trump Jr.'s four children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump got all shy and flustered while discussing her celebrity crush in a Q&A video that Kai posted on her YouTube channel — proving she's just like any other teenage girl at her core despite her reportedly lavish life. In the clip, Kai answers several questions from fans, with topics ranging from her famous grandfather and friends to her favorite movies and songs.

When she reaches a question about her celebrity crush, the youngster seemingly can't immediately recall the name of the actor she fancies as Kai asks for her phone to search for it on Google. But before she can even begin searching, Kai quickly remembers her celebrity crush's name, and her answer was surprisingly relatable. "All right, my celebrity crush — Drew Starkey from 'Outer Banks.' I love him, so yeah, that's my celebrity crush," she gushes. Starkey has built a cult following thanks to his role in the hit Netflix teen drama, on which the actor has played Rafe Cameron since 2020.

While Rafe is beloved on TikTok, where he has over 600,000 posts dedicated to him, Starkey himself went viral and became a certified internet boyfriend in 2024 after he appeared at Paris Fashion Week sporting a buzzcut. Kai may have seen some of the many, many fan edits of Starkey and Rafe as right after revealing him as her celebrity crush, she started giggling and fanning her face with her hand, confessing, "I'm gonna blush right now!"

