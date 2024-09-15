Tragic Details We Know About Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump

Kai Trump, the eldest of Former President Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren, might appear to live a fairytale life, but she has had to contend with several unfortunate events since her grandfather first made The White House his temporary home. Kai burst into the spotlight when she delivered a rousing speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The event took place shortly after Donald's attempted assassination, and apparently, Kai was eager to tell her fellow Americans who her beloved grandad is behind the scenes.

Kai is growing up fast — it seems like only yesterday she was the 10-year-old navigating her parents' very public divorce. Tension in the Trump household was likely high since Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump had both cheated on each other during their marriage, with sources revealing to Us Weekly that Don Jr. started his affair with "Celebrity Apprentice" star Aubrey O'Day in 2011 and only broke things off in March 2012 after Vanessa found out. There were also rumors that Vanessa had an extramarital relationship of her own with a Secret Service agent, which may or may not have continued outside of the White House.

Young Kai likely didn't read the newspaper headlines about her parents' divorce back in 2018 (we hope), but it still brought about a big change in the lives of her and her four siblings. Unfortunately, this was just the first of many tragedies that Kai's family encountered over the years many of which, somewhat surprisingly, occurred after her grandfather vacated 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

