JD & Usha Vance Have One Major Thing In Common With The Bidens (& It Involves Kamala)

Just days before the presidential inauguration, it certainly seems that there's no shortage of unease among the power players in Washington D.C. The rumored tension between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't seem to be subsiding in their final days in office. Harris and Jill Biden couldn't even hide their disdain for each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral, and it was palpable enough to gain some social media attention. Interestingly, it seems that the incoming VP and second lady may have this in common with the Bidens. Rumor has it that Harris may be giving JD and Usha Vance the cold shoulder as she prepares to hand off the VP role.

On January 20, JD, Usha, and their three kids will be moving into a mansion called the Naval Observatory. Vice presidents and their families have lived in this home since the '70s, and this includes its current residents, Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Yet, despite Joe and Donald Trump sitting down for a post-election meetup, Harris reportedly isn't interested in meeting with Vance or giving the incoming second family a tour of their new digs.