JD & Usha Vance Have One Major Thing In Common With The Bidens (& It Involves Kamala)
Just days before the presidential inauguration, it certainly seems that there's no shortage of unease among the power players in Washington D.C. The rumored tension between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't seem to be subsiding in their final days in office. Harris and Jill Biden couldn't even hide their disdain for each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral, and it was palpable enough to gain some social media attention. Interestingly, it seems that the incoming VP and second lady may have this in common with the Bidens. Rumor has it that Harris may be giving JD and Usha Vance the cold shoulder as she prepares to hand off the VP role.
On January 20, JD, Usha, and their three kids will be moving into a mansion called the Naval Observatory. Vice presidents and their families have lived in this home since the '70s, and this includes its current residents, Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Yet, despite Joe and Donald Trump sitting down for a post-election meetup, Harris reportedly isn't interested in meeting with Vance or giving the incoming second family a tour of their new digs.
Kamala Harris didn't get a tour when she moved in either
In the wake of Election Day, spokespeople reportedly contacted Kamala Harris' representatives on Usha Vance's behalf. Usha was apparently reaching out to discuss the new residence's accommodations and any changes they might need to make for 7-year-old Ewan, 4-year-old Vivek, and 2-year-old Mirabel. This request was reportedly rejected. In the interim, JD's spokespeople spoke to Navy officials about their upcoming move and details about their new home. Now, days ahead of Inauguration Day, Doug Emhoff had a phone conversation with Usha about the home, but Harris seemingly still hasn't been directly involved.
It's worth noting that sources say Harris and Emhoff also didn't get a tour of the Naval Observatory ahead of their move-in back in 2021. She also never had a formal meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. At the time, Donald Trump was famously not accepting his own loss in the election. So, it's not exactly difficult to understand why Harris might not be particularly interested in granting this kind gesture to the Vances. If that wasn't reason enough, just days before Election Day, Vance asked a crowd of Pennsylvania voters, "Are you excited about World War III? Because that's what's going to happen when Kamala Harris is president of the United States," per WHYY. So, considering the fact that Biden and Trump had a meeting, and Harris hasn't encouraged an insurrection in the wake of her loss, it seems fair to call this even.