Don Jr. Takes A Cue From Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle With Bizarrely Leggy Thirst Trap
Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2024. And while it seems as though Don Jr.'s seemingly moved on with Bettina Anderson, he has recently taken a page from Guilfoyle's playbook — showing off his body on social media. Guilfoyle is no stranger to leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her outfits, though Don Jr.'s take on it is decidedly less glamorous. Shared on his Instagram Stories, Don Jr. is seen showing off his legs and wearing tight black boxers with a black T-shirt paired with white Crocs. That certainly wasn't on our 2025 bingo card.
The context of the odd thirst trap post was to help promote an upcoming hunting auction at the Sheep Show in Reno, Nevada where you can get a chance to go on a hunt for an Altai ibex with Don Jr. in Mongolia. Field Ethos, a lifestyle brand and publisher co-founded by Don Jr., posted about the auction on their Instagram Stories as well, saying: "If you want to see Don walking around in a yurt wearing nothing but boxers and white Crocs, this is your chance."
It seems as though the photo of Don Jr. was taken from a past trip to Mongolia, and whether or not there's an actual appeal to him looking like that or if it was posted in jest, we're not exactly sure. But it's a look you won't forget in a hurry.
Donald Trump Jr. has hunted in Mongolia before, angering some critics
Donald Trump Jr. is an avid hunter, and the auction that he's promoting via his Crocs and boxers sounds similar to the hunting trip that Don Jr. took in 2019, which could have landed him in legal trouble. The footage may have been from that same controversial trip, it's not 100% clear. What we do know for sure is that in 2019, Don Jr. went to Mongolia and hunted a rare mountain sheep, called the argali, which is known for its massive curling horns.
He got his permit for the kill after it had already happened, which is not typically how that works, and some think that he got special treatment because his father was the president. Others took issue with the fact that there was a significant Secret Service cost involved in the trip, as there could be for this next voyage. It cost more than $75,000 for the Secret Service protection for Don Jr. during his Mongolian hunting tour.
This time around, Don Jr. has his sights set on a different Mongolian animal. The Altai ibex is also known as the Siberian ibex, and it's a mountain goat (as compared to the sheep he hunted last time). And, one lucky winner can accompany him and his gams on the journey.