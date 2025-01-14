Don Jr. Takes A Cue From Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle With Bizarrely Leggy Thirst Trap

Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle in December 2024. And while it seems as though Don Jr.'s seemingly moved on with Bettina Anderson, he has recently taken a page from Guilfoyle's playbook — showing off his body on social media. Guilfoyle is no stranger to leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her outfits, though Don Jr.'s take on it is decidedly less glamorous. Shared on his Instagram Stories, Don Jr. is seen showing off his legs and wearing tight black boxers with a black T-shirt paired with white Crocs. That certainly wasn't on our 2025 bingo card.

The context of the odd thirst trap post was to help promote an upcoming hunting auction at the Sheep Show in Reno, Nevada where you can get a chance to go on a hunt for an Altai ibex with Don Jr. in Mongolia. Field Ethos, a lifestyle brand and publisher co-founded by Don Jr., posted about the auction on their Instagram Stories as well, saying: "If you want to see Don walking around in a yurt wearing nothing but boxers and white Crocs, this is your chance."

It seems as though the photo of Don Jr. was taken from a past trip to Mongolia, and whether or not there's an actual appeal to him looking like that or if it was posted in jest, we're not exactly sure. But it's a look you won't forget in a hurry.

