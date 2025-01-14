Kate Middleton's Latest Look Has An Important Connection To Her Most Tragic Year
There's no doubt that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, or the entire royal family, for that matter, had a rough go in 2024. Between taking a break from the public eye and her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis announcement in March 2024, she pushed through some difficult circumstances which even her husband, William, Prince of Wales, has acknowledged. Regardless, he praised his cherished wife for the resilience she showcased throughout the year. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable," he wrote to Middleton in a January 9, 2025 Instagram post celebrating her 43rd birthday.
Flash forward to 2025, and Middleton is seemingly embracing her hardships and moving on from them as she prepares to go through the year cancer-free. Having come a long way since her first public outing after she completed chemotherapy in September 2024, she flaunted a familiar outfit in January 2025 that made a bold statement about the trying year she now looks to move past.
She's moving on from her cancer diagnosis
On January 14, 2025, Kate Middleton was seen sporting a plaid burgundy Blaze Milano blazer while she visited London's Royal Marsden Hospital to greet cancer patients. In a newsreel published on Entertainment Tonight's website the same day, Middleton was shown touring the hospital, conversing with and comforting patients undergoing chemotherapy, and interacting with hospital staff. The blazer, which amounted to approximately $1,461 USD in September 2024, is notably the same look she donned during her first post-chemo public appearance at a September 22, 2024 church service. Knowing that she also received treatment at the Royal Marsden, the notion that Middleton returned to the hospital with a jacket symbolic of her triumph over cancer was a powerful statement that showcased the Princess of Wales' stoic qualities.
Middleton also used the opportunity to reveal she is in remission. With her good news in mind, she said she anticipates taking the year to readjust to normal life and take in all that is to come. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote on Instagram on January 14, 2025. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."