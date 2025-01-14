Alina Habba Cozies Up To The One Woman Who Tried To Keep Trump's Ego In Check

Unlike incoming Vice President JD Vance, Alina Habba is pumped and ready for Inauguration Day. Donald Trump's personal lawyer was recently promoted to Counselor to the President. "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," the President-elect said in a statement announcing Habba's new role back in December (via New York Post).

Now, one week before the big day, Melania Trump's copycat is psyching herself up for her next career move. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Habba shared a photo of her cozying up to Kellyanne Conway, who held that position during Trump's first term in office. "Just one week until I step into her shoes. Big heels to fill, but I'm ready!" Habba captioned the snapshot.

It appears like there are no hard feelings between the two over the position, but it's interesting that Habba is now buddy-buddy with Conway, who is one of the few people in Trump's orbit to actually admit he lost the 2020 election — something he still has refused to do. Conway detailed his defeat in her 2022 memoir, "Here's the Deal."

