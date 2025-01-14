Alina Habba Cozies Up To The One Woman Who Tried To Keep Trump's Ego In Check
Unlike incoming Vice President JD Vance, Alina Habba is pumped and ready for Inauguration Day. Donald Trump's personal lawyer was recently promoted to Counselor to the President. "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," the President-elect said in a statement announcing Habba's new role back in December (via New York Post).
Now, one week before the big day, Melania Trump's copycat is psyching herself up for her next career move. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Habba shared a photo of her cozying up to Kellyanne Conway, who held that position during Trump's first term in office. "Just one week until I step into her shoes. Big heels to fill, but I'm ready!" Habba captioned the snapshot.
It appears like there are no hard feelings between the two over the position, but it's interesting that Habba is now buddy-buddy with Conway, who is one of the few people in Trump's orbit to actually admit he lost the 2020 election — something he still has refused to do. Conway detailed his defeat in her 2022 memoir, "Here's the Deal."
Alina Habba and Kellyanne Conway may end up as two peas in a pod
Of course, upon the release of Kellyanne Conway's book, Donald Trump quickly denied she had ever admitted that he hadn't won the presidency five years ago. "Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had, I wouldn't have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Writing books can make people say some very strange things. I wonder why?" (via Politico).
Alina Habba has remained by Trump's side as part of his personal legal team since 2021, and they'll likely become even closer when she takes on her new role. After all, Habba is clearly more eager to join Trump in the White House than his own wife.
But sometimes, getting closer to someone means learning things about them that could paint them in a bad light. Hopefully, Habba knows what she's signing up for come January 20. If she doesn't, Conway will probably be more than happy to provide some insight.