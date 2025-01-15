Bettina Anderson's New Trump Footwear Hints She And Don Jr. Are In It For The Long Haul

Since news broke that Donald Trump Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, this pair has been quick to get their controversial romance out in the open. And, Anderson hasn't been afraid to send subtle messages to her haters. This time, it's an un-subtle and totally tacky fashion statement. And, that statement seems to be saying, "I'm not going anywhere."

On January 14, with less than a week left until Inauguration Day, Anderson took to her Instagram story to share a photo of some truly garish footwear. The image showed a pair of black velvet loafers with the letters "MA" embroidered on one and "GA" embroidered on the other. As if wearing a pair of shoes that read "MAGA" isn't questionable enough, Anderson added the caption "custom perfection" with an American flag sticker. So, she apparently had these shoes custom-made to bring her boyfriend's dad's controversial tagline along with every step she takes. And, while they may have been custom-made, we have a feeling that Alina Habba, the queen of tacky MAGA accessories, is sure to want her own pair once she sees them. Suffice it to say, if Anderson wasn't planning on being with Don Jr. for much longer, we doubt she would have had MAGA loafers made to sport over the next four years.

