Bettina Anderson's New Trump Footwear Hints She And Don Jr. Are In It For The Long Haul
Since news broke that Donald Trump Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson, this pair has been quick to get their controversial romance out in the open. And, Anderson hasn't been afraid to send subtle messages to her haters. This time, it's an un-subtle and totally tacky fashion statement. And, that statement seems to be saying, "I'm not going anywhere."
On January 14, with less than a week left until Inauguration Day, Anderson took to her Instagram story to share a photo of some truly garish footwear. The image showed a pair of black velvet loafers with the letters "MA" embroidered on one and "GA" embroidered on the other. As if wearing a pair of shoes that read "MAGA" isn't questionable enough, Anderson added the caption "custom perfection" with an American flag sticker. So, she apparently had these shoes custom-made to bring her boyfriend's dad's controversial tagline along with every step she takes. And, while they may have been custom-made, we have a feeling that Alina Habba, the queen of tacky MAGA accessories, is sure to want her own pair once she sees them. Suffice it to say, if Anderson wasn't planning on being with Don Jr. for much longer, we doubt she would have had MAGA loafers made to sport over the next four years.
Anderson seemingly intends to be by Don Jr.'s side for the foreseeable future
Bettina Anderson accompanied the photo of her MAGA shoes with a soundtrack; the Instagram story plays the song "And so it begins" by Klergy. This song choice is seemingly referencing the fact that Donald Trump's second presidency is about to begin. And, evidently, Anderson has every intention of being involved every step of the way — no pun intended. So, for folks who thought that Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship may just be a flash in the pan, this post indicates that it's time to think again.
Despite Anderson's apparent eagerness to support the Trump family, the feeling may not be mutual. Don Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about his new romance. In fact, a family friend told Mediaite that Anderson's well-known penchant for partying even has the president-elect concerned. "Donald Trump does not approve of his son's association with Bettina," they said, adding, "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset." Another source told the outlet that folks close to Don Jr. are worried that Anderson will be by his side at the inauguration, a notion that they say "has been described as a potential misstep that could etch this relationship, and its questionable nature, into the history books." Misstep or not, from the looks of it, Anderson and her footwear are ready to stay the course.