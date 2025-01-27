5 Signs Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Relationship Would Never Last

Hollywood's hottest couple of 2024 have officially called it quits. Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter had been in a coveted romance since December 2023, when they were first spotted together. After a year of dating, the couple confirmed their split in December 2024. According to reports, the reason why Keoghan and Carpenter broke up was due to the pair's budding and increasingly busy careers. With Carpenter's idolized album "Short n' Sweet" keeping her busy on tour, as well as Keoghan's industry fame coming off "Saltburn," the two were likely to drift apart, but that's not all to the story.

As a couple, Keoghan and Carpenter flaunted their tantalizing romance through Carpenter's music; Keoghan first made a surprising appearance in his girlfriend's music video for her song "Please Please Please," where he played Carpenter's ex-con boyfriend, whom she begs not to "embarrass" her. Suffice it to say, Keoghan didn't listen to the lyrics because popular gossip monger DeuxMoi published a blind item that accused the actor of cheating on Carpenter "with a blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer (who's particularly big on [TikTok])," (via Reddit). Though people speculated it was social media influencer Breckie Hill, she addressed the rumors in a TikTok video, confirming she did not hook up with Keoghan.

Now that Keoghan and Carpenter have separated, it's still unclear what caused the split. However, looking back on their relationship, a few red flags stand out, which might have more to do with their break up than what has been said.