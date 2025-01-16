We Wanted To See What Barron Trump Looked Like Without His Short Brown Hair, And He's Unrecognizable

As Barron Trump prepares to become a first child for the second time, we suspect he won't be as shielded as before. Now a legal adult, the tallest Trump might be ready to step into the spotlight — and what better way to do it than with a bold hairstyle change? At 18, Barron has experimented with a handful of hairstyles, from sandy shags to bowl cuts and crew cuts, but none have ever been particularly daring. Also, let's be honest: Almost every high schooler goes through an awkward hair phase and Barron was no exception. But now that Barron is attending college, it might be time for a look that matches his new chapter.

Of course, being the son of one of the most talked-about men in America comes with its pressures, so we can see why he might hesitate to try something bold without knowing how it would look. Thankfully, we've taken it upon ourselves to nudge him in the right style direction. With the help of our talented Static media photo editors, we've picked out the perfect bold and transformative haircut to take Barron from a shy first son to a confident college star.