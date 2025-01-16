We Wanted To See What Barron Trump Looked Like Without His Short Brown Hair, And He's Unrecognizable
As Barron Trump prepares to become a first child for the second time, we suspect he won't be as shielded as before. Now a legal adult, the tallest Trump might be ready to step into the spotlight — and what better way to do it than with a bold hairstyle change? At 18, Barron has experimented with a handful of hairstyles, from sandy shags to bowl cuts and crew cuts, but none have ever been particularly daring. Also, let's be honest: Almost every high schooler goes through an awkward hair phase and Barron was no exception. But now that Barron is attending college, it might be time for a look that matches his new chapter.
Of course, being the son of one of the most talked-about men in America comes with its pressures, so we can see why he might hesitate to try something bold without knowing how it would look. Thankfully, we've taken it upon ourselves to nudge him in the right style direction. With the help of our talented Static media photo editors, we've picked out the perfect bold and transformative haircut to take Barron from a shy first son to a confident college star.
Dark-haired Barron looks much older
If Barron Trump is considering taking any role in Donald Trump's administration, this is the right look for the job. It transforms him from anxious and youthful to confident and mature like magic. And with Barron clearly channeling Melania Trump's signature detached vibe, this cut nails the "unapproachable" aesthetic perfectly. Honestly, could he look any more detached? This style is the perfect upgrade for multiple reasons. Besides the formal vibe, the darker color and slicked-back structure redefine his face, appearance, and general aura. It might seem like a drastic change at first, but it's actually a safe bet.
This haircut doesn't make him unrecognizable; instead, it elevates his natural features. The sleeker, tighter style draws focus to the jawline and cheekbones, giving his face a more angular, structured look. Also, angular faces are all the rage right now. This cut also complements his height, and amusingly, even his voice. Back in April 2024, a recording of Barron speaking had everyone agreeing his voice didn't sound like expected because of how much bass and depth it had. With this sleek new look, Barron could finally look as old as he sounds and put age-related rumors to rest — or, more likely, spark a hidden age or plastic surgery conspiracy. Either way, it's a style that's sure to keep people talking.
Curly-haired Barron looks much younger
On the other hand, it's entirely possible that Barron Trump has no intention of joining the family politics business. He could decide to pursue his sports hobbies and become a basketball player or a soccer star. In that case, we've got just the look for him. Curly Barron is sure to make you do a double-take. The added volume of this cut softens his features and highlights his cheeks. He looks younger, yes, but far less stuffy, and it's easy to picture him trading the suit for a sports jersey. With a few more curls, he could totally look like soccer legend Diego Maradona during his prime.
Plus, given the Trump men's hairstyles, nothing could scream "I'm forging my own path" better than this unrecognizable look. That said, we can't help but wonder how the Trump family would react if Barron were to go for the curly look. We do know that Donald Trump's signature wispy strands might not take kindly to being upstaged by voluminous curls. However, Barron might get some support from his aunt Ivanka Trump, given that her hairstyles through the years have included some very edgy looks that make these curls look tame.