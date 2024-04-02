Barron Trump's Voice Doesn't Sound Anything Like We Expected

After hearing Barron Trump speak in the Easter clip, one commenter mentioned Barron's deep voice. The original poster of the video replied: "Yes, I think I've only heard him speak a few times when he was little. I was shocked when I saw this today, as we never see him interact much." Another person said: "The two quiet ones you never see or hear from. I'm sure they have a lot to say behind the scenes."

In another video from Easter shared by the New York Post, Melania Trump smiled at the cameras and Barron flashed a thumbs-up, seemingly showing that they aren't completely uncomfortable in front of cameras. It's also been hinted that Melania may be stepping back into the spotlight.

Earlier in March, a source told People: "Melania dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye." Despite that, on the day of the Florida primary election also in March, a reporter asked Melania if she would be going along with Donald Trump on the campaign trail. The former first lady said, "Stay tuned" (via People). If Melania is planning to be seen more, perhaps Barron will go along with her as well. Whether or not the mother and son continue their path to privacy remains to be seen.