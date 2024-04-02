Barron Trump's Voice Doesn't Sound Anything Like We Expected
Barron Trump has rarely been seen in public due to his mother Melania Trump wanting to keep him protected. While that may start to change since there are signs the youngest Trump will step into the public eye, that has yet to happen, and Barron and Melania have rarely been seen lately. They were spotted on Easter Sunday celebrating with the rest of the family, though. In one clip shared on social media, Barron's listless appearance had people feeling bad for him. In a different clip, he seemed to be in higher spirits, and viewers were surprised to hear his voice.
Barron Trump with Tiffany Trump's husband today. 🐰#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/R6lrAZ51WW
— Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) April 1, 2024
The short video clip was shared by a Trump family fan page on X, formerly known as Twitter, and showed Barron shaking hands and chatting with Michael Boulos. Boulos has been married to Barron's half-sister Tiffany Trump since 2022. Although in the video, it's hard to make out what Boulos and Barron are saying, Barron's voice can be heard, and it's quite deeper than people expected of the teenager, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday.
Will Barron and Melania step into the spotlight?
After hearing Barron Trump speak in the Easter clip, one commenter mentioned Barron's deep voice. The original poster of the video replied: "Yes, I think I've only heard him speak a few times when he was little. I was shocked when I saw this today, as we never see him interact much." Another person said: "The two quiet ones you never see or hear from. I'm sure they have a lot to say behind the scenes."
In another video from Easter shared by the New York Post, Melania Trump smiled at the cameras and Barron flashed a thumbs-up, seemingly showing that they aren't completely uncomfortable in front of cameras. It's also been hinted that Melania may be stepping back into the spotlight.
Earlier in March, a source told People: "Melania dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye." Despite that, on the day of the Florida primary election also in March, a reporter asked Melania if she would be going along with Donald Trump on the campaign trail. The former first lady said, "Stay tuned" (via People). If Melania is planning to be seen more, perhaps Barron will go along with her as well. Whether or not the mother and son continue their path to privacy remains to be seen.