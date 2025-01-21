Inside Autumn Reeser's Glamorous Life Outside Hallmark
Hallmark star Autumn Reeser has come a long way from her days on "The O.C." She has expanded her focus beyond acting and created different ventures that promote spiritual wellness. In addition to starring in several Hallmark movies, Reeser founded the Earth School community to guide others through self-discovery. She can often be seen outdoors in social media posts, taking in the nature around her with a big smile. Reeser also mentors when she is not taking care of her two sons, Finn and Dash. And she loves spending time with her fellow Hallmark leading ladies, Lacey Chabert and Allison Sweeney!
Reeser doesn't let her decades-long career cloud her head. She has even taken to social media to set clear boundaries with her fans. In September 2024, she told fans on her Instagram (via Entertainment Now) that social media interactions were overwhelming her. "I simply do not have the bandwidth to navigate a public space like this on a person-to-person level, on a daily basis, at the level of demand coming toward me," she confessed. "It's not personal, loves. It's self-care." While Reeser's net worth is placed at $3 million, according to JustJared, she doesn't place importance on superficial things. In a May 2024 Instagram post, Reeser reflected on how she used to experience life through the lens of her phone, but is now dedicated to being present. "Remember that YOU are in the driver's seat of what you consume," she said. "So let it be content that moves you toward inspiration, growth and collective liberation."
Autumn Reeser re-discovered herself after divorce
Autumn Reeser was married to Jesse Warren from 2009 until 2014. While Reeser was thrilled to welcome two sons during her marriage, she felt that she was losing sight of who she was and was scared to admit that she was not happy. In November 2014, she filed for divorce and her reps told USWeekly, "It is completely amicable and they remain committed to raising their two sons together." She even sold the 3,000 square foot mansion that the couple shared together. While it was difficult to pivot, Reeser has been open about how it ultimately led her on the path she was meant to be on and helped her learn more about herself.
During an appearance on the "Some Kind of Mystic" podcast in June 2023, Reeser said, "Looking back, there were so many things that I would have liked to see be different that I was afraid to speak to and I wasn't sure if I had the right to feel what I felt, what I wanted. I didn't trust myself. And now I look back and I'm like, 'That is just a normal, healthy relationship that you're asking for.'" Once she started trusting herself and became aware of her own needs, Reeser embraced what life had to offer her. "Even when I'm having a challenge in my life, [I'm] understanding that it's all part of the curriculum," she explained. "This is teaching me something."