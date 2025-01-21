Inside Autumn Reeser's Glamorous Life Outside Hallmark

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser has come a long way from her days on "The O.C." She has expanded her focus beyond acting and created different ventures that promote spiritual wellness. In addition to starring in several Hallmark movies, Reeser founded the Earth School community to guide others through self-discovery. She can often be seen outdoors in social media posts, taking in the nature around her with a big smile. Reeser also mentors when she is not taking care of her two sons, Finn and Dash. And she loves spending time with her fellow Hallmark leading ladies, Lacey Chabert and Allison Sweeney!

Reeser doesn't let her decades-long career cloud her head. She has even taken to social media to set clear boundaries with her fans. In September 2024, she told fans on her Instagram (via Entertainment Now) that social media interactions were overwhelming her. "I simply do not have the bandwidth to navigate a public space like this on a person-to-person level, on a daily basis, at the level of demand coming toward me," she confessed. "It's not personal, loves. It's self-care." While Reeser's net worth is placed at $3 million, according to JustJared, she doesn't place importance on superficial things. In a May 2024 Instagram post, Reeser reflected on how she used to experience life through the lens of her phone, but is now dedicated to being present. "Remember that YOU are in the driver's seat of what you consume," she said. "So let it be content that moves you toward inspiration, growth and collective liberation."

