Why We're Worried About Christina Haack

Although Christina Haack's life has been full of trials and tribulations, it seemed like she had finally found a silver lining in ex-husband Josh Hall. In July 2021, an insider informed Us Weekly that the couple's paths had initially crossed at a real estate conference years prior, but their romantic connection only blossomed after they met again in Spring 2021. The "Flip or Flop" alum confirmed the relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post in July and gave some insight into their bond too, writing, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore." Haack continued, "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," (via Business Insider).

Given all this, it's unsurprising that the couple had a whirlwind romance that culminated in them getting married in October 2021. In a 2022 episode of "Christina In The Country," the reality TV star revealed that they had tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony by themselves and decided to celebrate their love with their nearest and dearest later on. And that's exactly what they did in Maui in September 2022.

Although the celebrity couple kept things relatively private, Haack still offered occasional glimpses into their lives through Instagram posts. As a result, fans were shocked when Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after a short separation, per court documents obtained by People. Unfortunately, Haack's third divorce proved much messier than anyone anticipated and left fans concerned about the beloved HGTV star.

