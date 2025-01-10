Why We're Worried About Christina Haack
Although Christina Haack's life has been full of trials and tribulations, it seemed like she had finally found a silver lining in ex-husband Josh Hall. In July 2021, an insider informed Us Weekly that the couple's paths had initially crossed at a real estate conference years prior, but their romantic connection only blossomed after they met again in Spring 2021. The "Flip or Flop" alum confirmed the relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post in July and gave some insight into their bond too, writing, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore." Haack continued, "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," (via Business Insider).
Given all this, it's unsurprising that the couple had a whirlwind romance that culminated in them getting married in October 2021. In a 2022 episode of "Christina In The Country," the reality TV star revealed that they had tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony by themselves and decided to celebrate their love with their nearest and dearest later on. And that's exactly what they did in Maui in September 2022.
Although the celebrity couple kept things relatively private, Haack still offered occasional glimpses into their lives through Instagram posts. As a result, fans were shocked when Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after a short separation, per court documents obtained by People. Unfortunately, Haack's third divorce proved much messier than anyone anticipated and left fans concerned about the beloved HGTV star.
Her marriage to Josh Hall may have been more tumultuous than we thought
In December 2024, Entertainment Tonight shared a sneak peek of "The Flip Off," which included footage of Christina Haack visibly breaking down over her split from Josh Hall to her first ex-husband, and "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa. "We had a blow up, middle fingers in my face. Things with Josh had been bad for a long time," she admitted. In fact, even her children from the two previous marriages noticed that Hall treated her poorly and urged Haack to end things with him. Meanwhile, a January 2025 clip from the reality show saw Hall accidentally exposing his biggest insecurity in an awkward fight with Haack.
The tense interaction started with Hall curtly urging his then-wife to remember that she was on his team and not El Moussa's. Needless to say, Haack wasn't pleased with the reminder and called him out on it. However, her then-husband took issue with her response, complaining, "Yeah, the s*** you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already,'" (via Instagram). Given all this, it's unsurprising that the "Christina in the Country" star confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2024 that her strained relationship with Hall had created a tense atmosphere while they filmed "The Flip Off."
As the reality TV star said of her now ex-husband, "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." Further, Haack felt that she had to constantly stop her bright personality from shining through so much because she didn't want Hall to feel "emasculated" and draw his ire.
Haack's messy legal spat with Hall may have taken a huge toll on her
In Christina Haack's divorce filing, she notably accused Josh Hall of going behind her back to steal money from her in more ways than one. The "Christina on the Coast" star claimed that her estranged husband had contacted their property manager around the time of their initial separation and instructed them to transfer the income from their rental properties in Tennessee to his account. Their property manager abided by his request because they were under the impression that she had consented to the transfer. Of course, that allegedly wasn't the case, and Haack requested the courts to order her ex-husband to immediately return the money.
Additionally, she asserted that unbeknownst to her, Hall was the sole owner of an LLC under which they were renovating another property and had blocked a $200,000 transfer to the company. According to Us Weekly, the former spouses also butted heads over the ownership of their $4.5 million Tennessee mansion. And, to top it all off, the allegedly enormous spousal support amount only added to Haack's burdens.
In October 2024 legal filings, the fan-favorite reality TV star pushed back hard against Hall's supposed request of a whopping $65,000 a month in spousal support. After news of her filing broke, Hall shared an Instagram Story to slam Haack's attorneys for "[filing a] legal declaration that's riddled with lies and assumptions," per People. He later shadily added, "Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."
Her social media posts have only concerned fans more
Christina Haack's July 2024 online jab at Josh Hall painted a dark picture of their marriage prior to their divorce and sparked major concern amongst fans. The HGTV star posted an Instagram Story revealing that she was rolling her eyes thinking about how her soon-to-be ex-husband would release a statement vowing to change for the better while still taking up space in her ranch. Further, she apparently sensed that Hall would use their divorce for his financial gain and take away the hard-earned money she had saved up for her kids' futures.
Ultimately, Haack made it abundantly clear that her former husband couldn't bring her down even if he tried his hardest, stressing, "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise,'" per People. Then, in September, the HGTV star posted another Instagram Story that hinted at some seriously shady behavior from her ex. Haack shared a selfie behind the wheel as she was driving to set and wrote alongside it, "Grateful this Bentley didn't disappear into thin air like my other one," (via Us Weekly).
It's worth noting that, in a July 2023 chat with People, Haack excitedly dished that her then-husband had surprised her with her "dream car," a $240,000 Bentley, for her birthday. According to an Us Weekly insider, Hall reluctantly handed the keys of a Bentley over to Hall as a part of their divorce settlement. However, the car never reached her ex-husband because it had apparently fallen into the hands of thieves during transit.
She may have jumped into a new romance far too quickly
In August 2024, Christina Haack subtly confirmed that she was down to get married again even after her brutal Josh Hall divorce. "Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband," the "Christina on the Coast" star rather cheekily pointed in an Instagram Story (via Page Six). While she was apparently making a joke about her highly-publicized love life, it was clear that she hadn't turned her heart off.
Then, in December, Haack shared a photo with her hunky handyman, Michael Lange, and sparked dating rumors. It was obvious that the pair were pretty close because they had their arms around each other and essentially no space between them. The rumors seemed even more plausible because Haack had gushed about her handyman in an Instagram Story earlier that month, noting, "There are still good men left. One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you," per People.
Somewhat surprisingly, Lange wasn't the only man she sparked dating rumors with after her divorce either. In November, she shared an Instagram tribute for a friend's birthday, whom Haack sweetly called her "brother from another mother." However, that didn't stop fans from speculating that the photo was a soft launch of sorts. Ultimately, though, getting into a relationship in the middle of a contentious divorce might not be the best idea for the HGTV stalwart since it could hamper her ability to healthily process everything.
Working with Tarek El Moussa may not be the best idea for Christina Haack
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa had a long road to friendship after their messy 2018 divorce and even started working together again. By 2024, their bond was so strong that Haack was happy to collaborate with her ex-husband and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on "The Flip Off." While it may seem like the dust had settled after their split, the exes have historically got into several explosive fights both on and off camera during their collaborations. In 2021, TMZ reported that Tarek and Haack were embroiled in a heated argument on the set of "Flip or Flop," which grew so intense that he took credit for his ex-wife's success and labeled her "a washed-up loser."
If that wasn't enough of a low blow, the HGTV star also reportedly listed out all the ways in which Heather was better than her, namely comparing their looks and wealth. In the past, the "Christina in the Country" star has also butted heads with Heather herself. In 2022, Haack and the "Selling Sunset" alum were photographed arguing out in public while watching a children's soccer game. At the time, an insider disclosed to E! News that the two women had a strained co-parenting relationship, further elaborating, "Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."
Given all this, it's safe to assume that her working relationship with the El Moussas could bring even more unnecessary stress to Haack's life.