Times RFK Jr. And Mitt Romney Looked Like Total Doppelgangers

In the world of politics, looks can be deceiving, but sometimes, they're downright uncanny. Take Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mitt Romney, for example, two prominent figures in the American political landscape who could easily be mistaken for long-lost brothers. Their similarities extend beyond appearances, too, making them the ultimate political doppelgangers.

As of 2024, both men are in their 70s and stand at similar heights. ABC News reported that Romney is 6'2", while IMDb lists Kennedy's height at 6'1". They also share similar skin complexions and a variety of facial features. From their defined jawlines and deep-set eyes to their preference for a clean-shaven face, they look like they were cut from the same stone. Even their salt-and-pepper hair adds to the illusion, with Romney favoring a slicked-back style while Kennedy opts for a slightly messier look.

While there are no mentions of them crossing paths publicly, their resemblance to each other invites more than just a double-take. However, it's also important to note that Romney is not a fan of his lookalike. Speaking with The Atlantic, Romney revealed that "there are certain people I will not vote for, for president," adding that, "People who've had a worm eat part of their brain should probably not be given the nuclear codes."

