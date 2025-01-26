Times RFK Jr. And Mitt Romney Looked Like Total Doppelgangers
In the world of politics, looks can be deceiving, but sometimes, they're downright uncanny. Take Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mitt Romney, for example, two prominent figures in the American political landscape who could easily be mistaken for long-lost brothers. Their similarities extend beyond appearances, too, making them the ultimate political doppelgangers.
As of 2024, both men are in their 70s and stand at similar heights. ABC News reported that Romney is 6'2", while IMDb lists Kennedy's height at 6'1". They also share similar skin complexions and a variety of facial features. From their defined jawlines and deep-set eyes to their preference for a clean-shaven face, they look like they were cut from the same stone. Even their salt-and-pepper hair adds to the illusion, with Romney favoring a slicked-back style while Kennedy opts for a slightly messier look.
While there are no mentions of them crossing paths publicly, their resemblance to each other invites more than just a double-take. However, it's also important to note that Romney is not a fan of his lookalike. Speaking with The Atlantic, Romney revealed that "there are certain people I will not vote for, for president," adding that, "People who've had a worm eat part of their brain should probably not be given the nuclear codes."
How their politics mirror each other
Mitt Romney and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s doppelganger status extends beyond their looks, mirroring each other in their surprising political evolutions too. Interestingly, both men come from storied political families. Born into the Kennedy dynasty, RFK Jr. was aligned with the Democratic Party for decades, following in the footsteps of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, President John F. Kennedy. On the other side of the aisle, Romney, the son of former Michigan Governor George W. Romney, established himself as the Republican Governor for Massachusetts and eventually secured the party's presidential nomination in 2012.
However, their political journeys have taken a dramatic turn in recent years. In the 2024 election, Kennedy shocked many by running for president as an independent candidate before suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Romney, a lifelong Republican, has been critical of Trump and the MAGA movement since 2016. He was among the few Republicans who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial in 2021.
Romney and Kennedy's evolutions have led to a curious role reversal. Kennedy has embraced conservative ideologies and is set to join Trump's scandalous cabinet. Meanwhile, Romney has actively distanced himself from MAGA Republicans and even congratulated President Biden when he beat Trump in 2020. It's almost as if these political twins have swapped ideological wardrobes, reminding us that even the most unlikely transformations are possible in American politics.