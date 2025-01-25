Elin Nordegren: The Tragic Story Of Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife

Elin Nordegren's upbringing was not unlike her children's. When Nordegren was 7 years old, her parents divorced. While much of Nordegren's childhood was spent in Sweden, the model spent some of her time with her father in Germany after her parents split. Nordegren learned quite a bit from her parents' divorce. "Despite the split, I feel like the base was still there. My mom showed me that it is possible to be on your own, be a mother and still pursue your career," Nordegren told People.

Advertisement

Nordegren has also used what she learned from her parents after their divorce to inform her own parenting decisions. After her divorce, the model wanted to set a good example for her children. "I am now going to do my very best to show them that alone and happy is better than being in a relationship where there is no trust. I want to show my kids what my parents showed me as a child," Nordegren said shortly after splitting from Tiger Woods. After their divorce, Woods' ex started dating again, meeting and having more children with her partner, Jordan Cameron.