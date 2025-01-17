Barack Obama Sends Mixed Signals In Birthday Post For Michelle (& We're More Confused Than Ever)

With Michelle Obama's recent absences from high-profile political events, including Jimmy Carter's funeral and the impending inauguration of Donald Trump, people are suspecting that Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage isn't what it seems — could they be heading for divorce? A recent clue that sparked even more concern for the beloved couple's relationship came from Barack's own message to his wife on her birthday on January 17, 2025.

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

"You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he wrote. While his words seem loving and sentimental, the photo he used didn't quite express the same message. Barack included a pic of him and Michelle awkwardly sitting across the table from each other, holding hands and smiling at the camera. No close embrace nor fond looks toward each other, giving the impression that all that space between them is symbolic of their marriage.

X users were quick to point out the post's discrepancies, with one user commenting: "[I] wish you all the best..but to post a photo where you two are so far apart and kind of fake smiling, might indicate that the divorce rumors are true...does anyone agree?" Others refuted that point, one writing: "[The] Only couples [who] sit side by side are in high school and they are probably sophomores or juniors."