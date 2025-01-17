CNN's Jim Acosta May Be Facing A Major Demotion & It Has Everyone Bringing Up Trump

CNN's Jim Acosta gained a reputation for being unafraid to challenge president-elect Donald Trump. Their tense relations have been well-televised, including in a moment uploaded to YouTube in November 2018, in which Trump visibly and verbally expressed his annoyance with Acosta after the anchor pressed him about calling a migrant caravan an "invasion." Thus, some observers think his potential demotion could be a move designed to appease Trump as he nears closer to reassuming his presidential role. "I don't really care what CNN does but he has the ratings, so this looks a lot like pandering to Trump," MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 17, 2025.

The news of Acosta's possible demotion has left several of his followers dumbfounded. Some X users decried CNN's decision, citing Acosta as a crucial counterbalance to Trump and his circle. "Acosta is one of the very few I have ever seen give substantial pushback to any of Trump's minions," another X user wrote. "What a loss for the public if this pans out." Others heavily criticized the network for seemingly bending to Trump's will. "@cnnbrk has now completely bent the knee to Trump," an X commenter said. "Trump's hatred for Acosta is documented."