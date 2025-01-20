Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella's Stunning Height Gives Barron A Run For His Money

The topic of height in the Trump family has recently centered around only one person — until now, that is. Barron Trump's height transformation through the years has had heads turning, and the son President Trump shares with Melania Trump now stands somewhere between an impressive 6'7" and 6'9". His staggering stature makes him difficult to miss on the New York University campus, nixing his dream for a low-key freshman year. But he's not the only one in the family who wouldn't be out of place on a basketball team.

Advertisement

President Trump himself stands at 6'3", Eric and Donald Trump Jr. both boast at least 6', and the men of the family are not the only ones who are standing tall — both Melania and Ivanka Trump check in at a statuesque 5'11". The newest member of the family to make headlines over height is none other than Ivanka's daughter, Arabella Kushner, who began to take after her uncle Barron back in 2023. With a mother who would stand even in a line-up of runway models, and father Jared Kushner twinning with his father-in-law at 6'3", we can't say we're surprised.