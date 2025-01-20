Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella's Stunning Height Gives Barron A Run For His Money
The topic of height in the Trump family has recently centered around only one person — until now, that is. Barron Trump's height transformation through the years has had heads turning, and the son President Trump shares with Melania Trump now stands somewhere between an impressive 6'7" and 6'9". His staggering stature makes him difficult to miss on the New York University campus, nixing his dream for a low-key freshman year. But he's not the only one in the family who wouldn't be out of place on a basketball team.
President Trump himself stands at 6'3", Eric and Donald Trump Jr. both boast at least 6', and the men of the family are not the only ones who are standing tall — both Melania and Ivanka Trump check in at a statuesque 5'11". The newest member of the family to make headlines over height is none other than Ivanka's daughter, Arabella Kushner, who began to take after her uncle Barron back in 2023. With a mother who would stand even in a line-up of runway models, and father Jared Kushner twinning with his father-in-law at 6'3", we can't say we're surprised.
Arabella stepped out standing almost even with mom, Ivanka
Although she hasn't quite caught up to her mom yet, Arabella Kushner is growing up fast and inching closer to Ivanka Trump's impressive 5'11" inches every day. Considering she's only 13 years old, celebrating the birthday that made her an official teenager this past July, we can't help but wonder if she'll end up breaking 6' when all is said and done. President Trump's granddaughter has another year or two of growth ahead of her, as girls tend to stop growing in height around age 15, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Arabella stepped out alongside Ivanka on January 19, 2025, in preparation for her grandfather's presidential inauguration, and a striking shot of the pair was captured in a photo posted to designer Oscar de la Renta's Instagram. The mother-daughter duo looked chic, strolling under an umbrella in long coats and heeled leather boots, and we're betting Arabella continues to take after her mother not only in height but when it comes to her sense of fashion as well.