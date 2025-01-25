The Stunning Transformation Of Miles Teller's Wife Keleigh Sperry
You probably know her best as Miles Teller's wife or Taylor Swift's bestie. After all, ever since the pair began dating in 2013, Keleigh Sperry and Teller often join forces for red carpet events. Meanwhile, Sperry and Swift have been friends since around the same time and have often appeared together in public. In 2021, Sperry and her husband were even featured in Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and in 2024, Sperry was Swift's date to the Golden Globes.
But while her husband and her bestie may be some of Sperry's biggest claims to fame, with a million Instagram and TikTok followers, as of 2025, Sperry is a successful model in her own right. Over the years, she has worked with Clarins, Estée Lauder, and Buxom Cosmetics. She is also a client of the talent agency, CAA Digital, alongside Teller. Let's take a look at Keleigh Sperry's journey to stardom.
Keleigh Sperry was born into a large family
Keleigh Sperry was born on October 16,1992 in California. She was raised Catholic in Orange County by parents Rand and Rosemary Sperry. In 1987, her father Rand founded the real estate firm Sperry Van Ness, and went on to form Sperry Equities in 1998. In 2016, Sperry wrote a tribute to her father on Instagram for Father's Day, calling him "the best father, friend, mentor." She went on to write, "You are guidance to more than just us, your kind and giving heart radiates all over our family."
Sperry is the youngest of six siblings — she has three sisters and two brothers. In 2018, she posted a tribute to her parents on Instagram, writing, "What a ride, 6 kids and now a party of 21 and growing." In 2020, she also dedicated an Instagram post to her sisters, captioning it "Sperry Sisters" alongside an image of the four women posing before her wedding.
Keleigh Sperry began her modeling career in 2011
Before she met Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry worked as a model. She signed with One Management in 2011 at the age of 19, then moved to LA Model Management, and later signed with Brand Talent. As she once told Flaunt Magazine, her inspiration was model Jessica Stam.
In the mid-2010s, Sperry posted numerous modeling shots on Instagram, including shoots by Dominic Petruzzi, Isaac Zoller, and Trever Hoehne. Sperry has also modeled for Frankie Rose Cosmetics, Beach Riot, Reformation, Gooseberry Intimates, PlumpLine Lip Liner, and Buxom Cosmetics.
Although she takes part in fewer photoshoots these days, Sperry is still modeling. More recently, her modeling career has led her to social media influencing for a range of beauty and lifestyle brands. On Instagram and TikTok, she's shared videos and images partnering with the likes of Clarins, Estée Lauder, Olipop, L'Oréal, Celine, and Fendi.
Keleigh Sperry made a few music videos and short film appearances
In addition to her modeling work, Keleigh Sperry branched out into acting work, too. In 2011, she appeared in an uncredited role in heavy metal band Opeth's music video for "The Devil's Orchard." In the atmospheric video, she plays a moody young woman who seemingly travels to hell.
Sperry then appeared in 2017's silent short film "Dance," directed by John-Michael Triana. In the film, Sperry played Bliss, a young woman who leaves a digital trail for Max, a young man who becomes obsessed with her after finding her on a dating app. Although she initially seems interested, she leads Max on a digital "dance" leaving him questioning whether their connection was ever really real at all. The film was later shown as part of the 2019 LA Fashion Festival. "The film is very layered and it speaks to a variety of digital themes," Triana told LA Fashion Film Festival. "It's almost confusing at times, which is by design. The same way it's silent, it's supposed to be this meta-visual experience, where the film's construction is meant to bolster its narrative."
Keleigh Sperry met Miles Teller in 2013
Keleigh Sperry met Miles Teller, the man who would one day be her husband, in 2013. The pair met at an industry party for the rock band, Black Keys.
"We both had mutual friends of the band," Teller later told Vogue. "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date." However, Sperry only remembers things going well. "He was so charming and charismatic," she said. "I adored him from the first moment we met."
Apparently, he knew "she was the one" from the very beginning. As he recalled to People, soon enough, he was telling his friends just how special their connection was. "I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,'" he said.
Keleigh Sperry became besties with Taylor Swift in the mid-2010s
In 2015, Keleigh Sperry posted her first Instagram picture alongside pop superstar Taylor Swift. While the timeline of their friendship is unclear, it's obvious they've been besties since their Instagram debut. After Sperry's first picture of the singer saw them smiling and hugging, she went on to post another picture in 2015 at Swift's "1989 World Tour" that appeared to be taken from the front row of the crowd. In 2018, Sperry shared a photo of Swift hugging her while standing next to Miles Teller at the Rose Bowl Stadium backstage after "The Reputation Stadium Tour." This was followed by a 2023 post that showed Swift hugging Sperry after she came to see her perform at "The Eras Tour." In the carousel, Sperry revealed she stood in the VIP box with Miles Teller and actor Julia Garner, and also traveled on a private jet for the concert.
In 2024, Sperry joined Swift at the Golden Globes, wearing a sparkly blue dress with floral decorations. "Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the Globes," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the iconic movie "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" and Swift's publicist Tree Paine. A month later, Sperry joined Swift for the Super Bowl. "Best day with my Chiefs fam," she wrote in an Instagram post that showed her hugging Lana Del Rey and partying with Swift.
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller got engaged in 2017
In 2017, after four years of dating, Miles Teller proposed to Keleigh Sperry during an African safari. For Sperry, the proposal could not have been more romantic. "I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye," she told People. "He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"
Those details included a backdrop of wild elephants, a rose, and a personalized note attached to a tree that read, "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017," in a reference to their first date. As Teller apparently put it during his proposal, "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend." At first, Sperry didn't fully understand the note. As Teller later confessed to Men's Health, "She thought at first it was a marker where someone got killed or something."
Keleigh Sperry did some charity work in Africa
In 2018, Keleigh Sperry took a very special trip with her father, Rand Sperry. The pair visited Africa as part of their work with Wells of Life, a Christian organization that aims to bring clean water to communities all over the world with a focus on Uganda.
"My dad and I on this journey together has been so special I'm the last of his 6 kids," she wrote on Instagram of the trip. "He instilled in me Catholic values and to always do what you can and give back, be a servant to God."
During the trip, her father surprised her with a sweet engagement gift — a water well in her and Teller's name. "In memory of our engagement in Africa and how dear it is to our hearts," Sperry wrote on Instagram next to a tearful video of the unveiling. "Words can't explain my heart and gratitude, Miles and I are so grateful."
Keleigh Sperry married Miles Teller in 2019
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller chose Maui as the setting for their wedding because it was one of the Sperry family's favorite vacation spots. "Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together," the bride told Vogue. "We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever."
Sperry wore a dress designed by Monique Lhuillier to create a style that blended the beachy setting with a more traditional look. "I wanted to keep it elegant and classic since our ceremony was in a church, but I also wanted there to be a light feel to the dress," she explained. "We started with a pretty simple dress that I redesigned a bit to get the perfect timeless feel." Sperry also wore her mother's necklace, while the wedding bands were designed by a friend.
After their first dance to Vince Gill's "If I Didn't Have You in My World," Sperry wore a Katie May dress for an after-party where Kygo performed "till dawn."
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller got closer than ever during lockdown
In 2020, the world effectively shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like everyone else, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller found themselves confined to their home during the mandated lockdowns. Also like everyone else, they had to find ways to stay busy.
As Teller told Men's Health, he and Sperry made the most of their lockdown time leaning into their domestic sides. They experimented with new recipes and made tweaks to their home. "Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping," Teller said. "We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color."
Luckily, all of the extra time stuck at home together only seems to have made them stronger as a couple — which wasn't the case for every one. "We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great," said Teller. "Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there."
Keleigh Sperry starred in a Taylor Swift music video in 2021
After years of being besties with Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry's relationship with the popstar turned professional in 2021 when she appeared in her music video for the song "I Bet You Think About Me" starring her husband and directed by another member of Swift's squad, Blake Lively. "Blake is an absolute legend and mastermind," Sperry wrote on Instagram next to photos of the music video.
In the video, Swift played a quirky, red-wearing woman at a wedding who is in love with the groom, played by Miles Teller, while Sperry played the bride. In one scene, Swift gifted Sperry a red scarf — a famous Swiftian symbol and a reference to Taylor Swift's lyrics from the song "All Too Well."
In another post, Sperry shared a photo from set that showed her wearing Airpods as Swift in a wedding dress costume held her hand. "We are MAIM'd indeed," she captioned the Instagram post. "I will be your invisible bride any day." As Sperry later explained, Swift was letting her friend hear the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" when the photo was taken. "I watched on as Miles and Taylor did the stunning dance sequence and Taylor played 'All Too Well' 10 minute version for me during. It was a MOMENT," she wrote (via X).
Keleigh Sperry joined forces with her husband professionally in a 2023 ad
In 2023, Keleigh Sperry once again joined forces with her husband Miles Teller when the pair starred in a Bud Light commercial during the Super Bowl. In the ad, Sperry is shown lying on a sofa waiting on hold for customer service with an unnamed company. "The estimated wait time is now less than 96 minutes," says a voice. To cheer her up, Teller brings her a can of Bud Light and starts dancing to the hold music. Soon enough, Sperry is laughing and joining in.
For the couple, the ad was a no-brainer. As Teller explained to People, Bud Light had approached them and asked them to take part — and as he and Sperry love watching the Super Bowl, they couldn't say no. "There's a lot of improv," he went on, explaining the process of making the ad. "We did go to a rehearsal, just to be professional about it — but in the back of my head I was kind of figuring... I kind of knew the moves I wanted to do."
He also revealed that the ad was pretty much a "slice of life" and was even shot in their own home. "You're getting a sneak peek into Keleigh and I hanging out at home, which is pretty much what we do. We don't really go out that much, if at all," he said.
Keleigh Sperry had the cutest surprise for her fifth anniversary
Keleigh Sperry marked her fifth wedding anniversary with the cutest surprise for Miles Teller. In a video, which Sperry posted on Instagram, she revealed that she had decided to propose to him in honor of their big day. The video showed the sweet moment she got down on one knee and re-proposed to a shocked Teller. As People reported, she presented him with a jewelry box and asked, "Will you accept the key to my heart?" Teller replied, "What is going on?" She then revealed that his gift was a boat. "I bought you a boat!" she exclaimed as the boat pulled up at the dock. Teller finally understood what was happening and said, "This is crazy."
As Sperry explained in the caption, the idea was inspired by Teller himself. "An early 5 year wedding anniversary surprise, Miles always said it's not fair men don't get proposed to so cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat," she wrote.
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller lost their home during the Los Angeles fires
In 2025, a series of unprecedented deadly wildfires swept across Los Angeles, destroying several residential neighborhoods. Among them was Pacific Palisades, the neighborhood that Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller called home. Sperry and Teller evacuated and their house and many of their belongings were destroyed in the fire.
Sperry shared a final photo of their home on Instagram, writing, "Snapped this driving out." Another photo showed the remnants of the house after it had burned down. "I wish I grabbed my wedding dress ... wish I did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out." She also wrote an impassioned message to her community, saying, "Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, Pacific Palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever."
Sperry also shared some further information on TikTok, where she revealed that they chose to leave one car behind to help with congestion on the roads as they left. They also had Teller's grandmother with them. "We didn't want to separate," she wrote. "We didn't take a thing, we grabbed her wheelchair and oxygen in this moment." She concluded, "We are gutted, lost. Heartbroken for all and praying for Los Angeles."