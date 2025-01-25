The Stunning Transformation Of Miles Teller's Wife Keleigh Sperry

You probably know her best as Miles Teller's wife or Taylor Swift's bestie. After all, ever since the pair began dating in 2013, Keleigh Sperry and Teller often join forces for red carpet events. Meanwhile, Sperry and Swift have been friends since around the same time and have often appeared together in public. In 2021, Sperry and her husband were even featured in Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and in 2024, Sperry was Swift's date to the Golden Globes.

But while her husband and her bestie may be some of Sperry's biggest claims to fame, with a million Instagram and TikTok followers, as of 2025, Sperry is a successful model in her own right. Over the years, she has worked with Clarins, Estée Lauder, and Buxom Cosmetics. She is also a client of the talent agency, CAA Digital, alongside Teller. Let's take a look at Keleigh Sperry's journey to stardom.