Melania Trump Can't Hide Her Smile During Inaugural Ball Dance (But It Wasn't For Who You Think)

Melania Trump was in uncharacteristically good form at Monday's Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball. It was a stark contrast from earlier in the day when she looked like she was about to take out a hit on somebody. By night's fall, the stoic and stony expression was gone, along with Melania's Mafiosa fashion fail, replaced with a smile and even — maybe — a faint whiff of joy. However, it wasn't Donald Trump who'd lit up her life; instead, it was the dashing uniformed soldier who twirled her around on the dance floor.

Melania had previously been in Donald's arms. They'd taken center stage to dance the first waltz of the night, and Donald and Melania's rare PDA moment sparked a social media frenzy. Romantics gushed over the couple's apparent love and shared their joy over the Trumps' return to the White House. "What a stunning radiant MAGA couple!" one user declaired on X, formerly Twitter. "A moment of true class and leadership. Trump and Melania show what real dignity looks like," a second claimed.

However, cynics speculated that the unusual level of intimacy between the two was down to cold hard cash or the result of Melania having recently renegotiated her prenup once again. "Donald Trump and Melania finally show up way late to the Commander-in-Chief Ball. How much did Melania Trump get paid to dance? She looks miserable," a hater sniped.

