Melania Trump Can't Hide Her Smile During Inaugural Ball Dance (But It Wasn't For Who You Think)
Melania Trump was in uncharacteristically good form at Monday's Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball. It was a stark contrast from earlier in the day when she looked like she was about to take out a hit on somebody. By night's fall, the stoic and stony expression was gone, along with Melania's Mafiosa fashion fail, replaced with a smile and even — maybe — a faint whiff of joy. However, it wasn't Donald Trump who'd lit up her life; instead, it was the dashing uniformed soldier who twirled her around on the dance floor.
Melania had previously been in Donald's arms. They'd taken center stage to dance the first waltz of the night, and Donald and Melania's rare PDA moment sparked a social media frenzy. Romantics gushed over the couple's apparent love and shared their joy over the Trumps' return to the White House. "What a stunning radiant MAGA couple!" one user declaired on X, formerly Twitter. "A moment of true class and leadership. Trump and Melania show what real dignity looks like," a second claimed.
However, cynics speculated that the unusual level of intimacy between the two was down to cold hard cash or the result of Melania having recently renegotiated her prenup once again. "Donald Trump and Melania finally show up way late to the Commander-in-Chief Ball. How much did Melania Trump get paid to dance? She looks miserable," a hater sniped.
Melania lit up the stage
Social media was divided over Melania and Donald Trump's inaugural ball dance. Some celebrated, waxing lyrical about their beauty and grace. Others? Not so much. They sneered at the uncharacteristic warmth between the usually cold couple and questioned their sincerity. However, one thing anybody would be hard-pressed to disagree on is how fabulous Melania looked. She stole the show in a stunning structured Hervé Pierre black and white strapless gown, white heels, and a floral diamond and pearl brooch pinned to a black choker.
Pierre is one of Melania's favorite designers. The French-born couturier, who's previously worked for Carolina Herrera, Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, Balmain, and Christian Dior, was also the creator of Melania's 2017 gown. "It was such an honor to create the dress for the First Lady Melania Trump tonight.. I can't thank her enough... it was a wonderful project, a great collaboration... as always !!!!" Pierre captioned a picture of his original design sketch on Instagram.
Meanwhile, in addition to garnering rave reviews, designing for Melania can prove controversial and have negative consequences. Pierre told WWD that he was once refused entry to an unnamed American designer's Manhattan store because of his relationship with the FLOTUS. "I understand that you can criticize Mrs. Trump, but to say to someone who is coming to shop — full-price, 'You are not welcome here.' That is something that I would have never expected," he said. "So, some won't dress her – 'alors.' It's fine."