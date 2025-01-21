Meet The Mothers Of Elon Musk's Children

Elon Musk has left nothing to ambiguity — he wants lots of children to repopulate the planet. He's long been consistent in his messaging that a declining birth rate is a problem for society, as he's warned that the birth rate "will lead to mass extinction of entire nations" (via Newsweek). While his concerns aren't entirely to be believed, with a report from the charity Population Matters saying, "His claims are in some cases inconsistent with the existing evidence and/or expert opinion, and his opinions are open to challenge on a wide range of fronts," Musk has demonstrated that he believes his words wholeheartedly.

In October 2024, The New York Times reported that Musk built a 14,400-square-foot Tuscan-inspired villa in Austin, Texas, that, along with two other mansions in the area, where he hopes to house his blended families. He denied this report to Page Six, saying, "No grand family compound/home has been built or is expected to be built." His potential dreams of one big happy family might not be as easy as they sound, though. He's the father to 12 children, 11 of whom are still with us, from three different women, and all of them have radically different relationships with the richest man in the world.