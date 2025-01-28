What We Know About Barack Obama's Stepfather

Lolo Soetoro, Barack Obama's stepfather, may not be a household name, but his influence on the former president's life is undeniable. In fact, he played a significant role in Obama's developmental years during their time in Indonesia.

Born on January 2, 1935, in Badung, Indonesia, Soetoro grew up during the nation's struggle for independence from the Dutch. Indonesia achieved independence on December 27, 1949, when he was 14 years old; however, the conflict took the lives of his father and brother (per Obama White House Archives). By the early 1960s, Soetoro was working as a geographer for the Indonesian National Army. He then moved to Hawaii to pursue a master's degree in the same field. During this time, he met Stanley Ann Dunham, Obama's mother and a fellow student at the University of Hawaii. Dunham had already given birth to Obama, who was two years old at the time of their meeting.

Dunham and Soetoro's relationship quickly blossomed, and by 1965, they were married. Shortly after, in 1967, Dunham completed her Bachelor's degree, and the family relocated to Jakarta, Indonesia. At just six years old, this marked the start of a new chapter in young Obama's life.

