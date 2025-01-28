What We Know About Barack Obama's Stepfather
Lolo Soetoro, Barack Obama's stepfather, may not be a household name, but his influence on the former president's life is undeniable. In fact, he played a significant role in Obama's developmental years during their time in Indonesia.
Born on January 2, 1935, in Badung, Indonesia, Soetoro grew up during the nation's struggle for independence from the Dutch. Indonesia achieved independence on December 27, 1949, when he was 14 years old; however, the conflict took the lives of his father and brother (per Obama White House Archives). By the early 1960s, Soetoro was working as a geographer for the Indonesian National Army. He then moved to Hawaii to pursue a master's degree in the same field. During this time, he met Stanley Ann Dunham, Obama's mother and a fellow student at the University of Hawaii. Dunham had already given birth to Obama, who was two years old at the time of their meeting.
Dunham and Soetoro's relationship quickly blossomed, and by 1965, they were married. Shortly after, in 1967, Dunham completed her Bachelor's degree, and the family relocated to Jakarta, Indonesia. At just six years old, this marked the start of a new chapter in young Obama's life.
He was Barack Obama's first father figure
In his memoir "Dreams from My Father," Barack Obama dedicates a chapter to the years he spent with his stepfather, Lolo Soetoro, in Indonesia. Soetoro's tough and practical approach to life is a recurring theme, and their time began with a memorable first night. Obama recounted how Soetoro made him witness a chicken being killed, insisting that "the boy should know where dinner is coming from." He also taught Obama how to fend off bullies and shared gruesome stories from his time in the military. He often stressed the importance of strength, once telling Obama, "Better to be strong. If you can't be strong, be clever and make peace with someone who's strong. But always better to be strong yourself. Always."
During their time in Indonesia, Soetoro and Stanley Ann Dunham also welcomed a daughter, Maya Soetoro-Ng, in 1970. However, their family dynamic grew strained, partly due to Soetoro's influence on young Obama. His cold-blooded worldview conflicted with Dunham's idealistic outlook, which brought her to Indonesia in the first place. Furthermore, young Obama's fascination with Soetoro concerned Dunham, who didn't want him to grow up with the same cynical worldview. So, in 1971, she sent Obama back to Hawaii to continue his education. This marked a turning point in the couple's relationship, and they ultimately divorced in 1980. Soetoro later remarried and had additional children before passing away from liver failure in 1987.