Mariah Carey's 13-Year-Old Twins Are Growing Up Fast

Mariah Carey is one of the most successful musicians of all time and heralded by many as one of the greatest vocalists ever (although there is one iconic Mariah Carey song that her kids can't stand). Nick Cannon has had success as a professional musician, too, so it should come as no surprise that their daughter, Monroe Cannon, also has musical talent. Thanks to Carey's enduring career, Monroe has had plenty of opportunities to showcase her voice alongside her mother. In 2022, for example, Monroe joined Carey at one of her holiday shows in Toronto, Canada, where the two sang a rendition of "Away in a Manger." "We sing together sometimes," Carey said to the crowd ahead of their performance (via YouTube). "I never want to force her to sing, but we sing together, and we worked this one out for you guys," she added. Monroe also joined her mother in 2023 for her Christmas performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The duo sang Carey's original Christmas song "Jesus Born On This Day."

It seems that Monroe is already envisioning a future in the arts. "She wants to go to Yale's drama school, so we'll see how that goes," Nick told People about his daughter. "I think that'd be amazing." He added, "I mean, even the fact that that's the approach she wants to take, as opposed to, 'Oh, I want to go do a movie now,' [is great]. She's like, 'No, I want to go to college first and major in the arts.' It's like, 'All right, that's dope.'"