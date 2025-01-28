The Tragic Life Of Princess Märtha Louise Of Norway

The following article contains mentions of suicide and sexual assault.

Royal fever was at an all-time high when Princess Catherine married Prince William. Not to mention, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their duties it sent gossip columns into a frenzy. But while the English monarchy has drawn quite a following, other royal families around the world have made their fair share of headlines. This is especially true for the Norwegian monarchy, and in particular, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway whose public image has evolved dramatically over the years.

Advertisement

As the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, it was clear the princess was destined for a lavish life, despite her parents' wishes to provide her and her brother with as normal an upbringing as possible. However, Märtha Louise has since endured several devastating events, including a string of controversies that have made her dealings with the public undoubtedly more difficult. From the public's speculation over her spiritualistic beliefs, her relationships, calls for her to forfeit her title, and the heartbreaking outcome of her first marriage, here is the tragic life of Märtha Louise.