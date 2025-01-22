Barron Trump Having A Donald-Like Hair Mishap Shows How Long His Locks Really Are

Anyone who's seen photos or clips from Donald Trump's inauguration knows that Barron Trump took the special occasion as an opportunity to debut a new hairstyle. And, it wasn't exactly a big hit. Barron seemed to take after Donald with his disaster 'do at the special event, and his hair product overload even landed him on the inauguration worst-dressed list. So, what exactly prompted Barron to draw hair inspo from some sort of old-timey cartoon con man? Recent photos show that this may have simply been an effort to tame his new longer locks.

Two days before Inauguration Day on January 18, Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump hopped on a U.S. Air Force aircraft to head from Florida to Dulles, Virginia. Photos snapped of the controversial trio show that when they were about to be airborne, their hair beat them to the punch. It was clearly quite a windy day, as Donald's notorious combover blew back in the breeze, giving a rare peek at the distinct line between the president's orange complexion and his untanned forehead. While Barron has yet to take after his dad's undying commitment to fake tan fails, it seems that his hair is getting a bit longer like Donald's. Barron's hair was also photographed blowing wildly in the wind, showing that his hair gel debacle at the inauguration was probably an attempt to keep his longer hairstyle contained.

