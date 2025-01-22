Barron Trump Having A Donald-Like Hair Mishap Shows How Long His Locks Really Are
Anyone who's seen photos or clips from Donald Trump's inauguration knows that Barron Trump took the special occasion as an opportunity to debut a new hairstyle. And, it wasn't exactly a big hit. Barron seemed to take after Donald with his disaster 'do at the special event, and his hair product overload even landed him on the inauguration worst-dressed list. So, what exactly prompted Barron to draw hair inspo from some sort of old-timey cartoon con man? Recent photos show that this may have simply been an effort to tame his new longer locks.
Two days before Inauguration Day on January 18, Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump hopped on a U.S. Air Force aircraft to head from Florida to Dulles, Virginia. Photos snapped of the controversial trio show that when they were about to be airborne, their hair beat them to the punch. It was clearly quite a windy day, as Donald's notorious combover blew back in the breeze, giving a rare peek at the distinct line between the president's orange complexion and his untanned forehead. While Barron has yet to take after his dad's undying commitment to fake tan fails, it seems that his hair is getting a bit longer like Donald's. Barron's hair was also photographed blowing wildly in the wind, showing that his hair gel debacle at the inauguration was probably an attempt to keep his longer hairstyle contained.
Barron Trump may have been advised to slick back his hair for Inauguration Day
When looking at photos of Donald Trump's youngest son throughout his years in the public eye, it's Barron Trump's height transformation that sticks out the most. Yet, he has also transformed his hair over the years. Like most teens, Barron has tried on different hairstyles, and it's clear that he's currently in a phase of embracing his longer locks.
A longstanding stereotype suggests that in the world of business, long hair on men doesn't look professional. And, remember that Barron's dad, who is likely calling the shots, likes to think of everything as a business — even when it very clearly isn't. It's also important to keep in mind that it was 1964 when Barron's dad was his age, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's giving him some antiquated style advice. It probably sounds something like "make hair professional again." Hence, Barron may have been advised to keep his longer hair gelled back on Inauguration Day. As far as we're concerned, so long as there isn't any particularly strong wind in the forecast, Barron should avoid the slicked back look from now on. Will he end up rocking an odd combover when his mane begins thinning and paint it yellow when it turns white? Check back with us in six decades, and we'll let you know just how much he really takes after his father.