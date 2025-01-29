Whatever Happened To Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Host Paige Hemmis
It's not often that bright pink work belts and gloves are spotted on building construction sites. It's also not often that a real estate broker and television personality is also a self-taught designer, home renovation expert, and carpenter. Yet, that's exactly who Paige Hemmis, one of the remaining former hosts of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," is.
Hemmis may look at times like a stereotypical real-life Barbie doll, but she would rather be building houses than playing with dolls. Born March 17, 1972, the television personality has had an obsession with all things house-related since she was young. On her eponymous lifestyle website, Hemmis explains, "I've had a love affair with real estate ever since I was a little girl...going to 'open houses' and 'model homes' were always my first choice, instead of playing." She continued, "Where other children played with Barbie dolls, I played with doll HOUSES, making furniture for them, doing "reno's" on interiors and exteriors, and building new doll houses for my friends."
Hemmis has continued building houses throughout her entire life. "The original "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was canceled by ABC, but the former host has stayed busy with other projects. Since the show ended in 2012, Hemmis has continued to use her DIY skills in her various jobs and personal life, including hosting a new renovation show and planning her on-air wedding.
The former host keeps up with her blog
"Do it Yourself" is perhaps one of Paige Hemmis' unofficial mottos in life. Known for her carpentry skills and can-do attitude, Hemmis first publicly showcased her work on the original "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Now, fans and aspiring DIY-ers can get an inside look at her latest creations online. She has shared many of her DIY projects over the past five years on her website's blog and continues to regularly update it. The renovation expert shares how-to guides and pictures of her latest work as inspiration.
Hemmis writes about everything from how to create handmade candle holders to how to properly recycle household items. The DIY connoisseur organizes her articles and videos about her projects into three categories: eat, play, and feng shui. Hemmis covers both playful and practical items in her blog, including holiday decorations like DIY snow globes as well as recycling projects.
The home builder shares insight into more than just her home projects; she also has posted content revolving around her lifestyle, such as workout videos and travel vlogs. Hemmis shares her skills directly with viewers through her videos, which range from 30-second time lapses of projects to five minute videos of girls' trips. Some of the video clips she features on her website are from "Home & Family" episodes, which she starred in after "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was cancelled.
Paige Hemmis starred in a Hallmark show
Paige Hemmis left her mark on the reality television world. After her role working on the OG "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Hemmis went on to host another show that focused on home projects. From 2013 until 2020, she put her self-taught DIY skills to use on one of the best Hallmark original series, "Home & Family." During her years on the show, she was the lifestyle design expert. The daytime lifestyle and talk show often featured Hemmis interviewing various special guests and experts in topics ranging from fitness to interior design fields.
Daily episodes of the aptly-named show focused on DIY home improvements as well as helpful tips for parenting, baking, decorating, and staying in shape. Hemmis covered everything home-related, inside and out. From garage organization tips and product recommendations to unique DIY art projects like candle and jewelry-making, the lifestyle design expert explored both playful and practical topics.
In a guest blog for the health brand Raw Blend, Hemmis reflected on her time on the show. "I get to be surrounded by amazing people everyday with truly amazing values..." she wrote. Aside from sharing videos on her website, Hemmis has stayed behind the camera in recent years. Her latest television credits include executive producer on the HGTV show "The House My Wedding Bought" in 2021 as well as the teen comedy movie "Rock Paper Scissors" which also premiered in 2021.
She got married on television
Paige Hemmis shared her special day with fans of her talk show "Home & Family." The home renovation expert married singer Jason Short, a member of the Australian musical group ARIA. The couple originally met on the set of "Extreme Makeover:Home Edition" and years later exchanged vows on set of another show. Hemmis and Short's wedding special was a primetime event that aired in 2015 on Hallmark. In an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Hemmis explained why she chose to have her wedding televised.
"'Since we met on camera, we thought we would continue that tradition...'" she said. "...[T]his wasn't simply about getting married 'on camera'. For us, we get to share this amazing experience with my new family at "Home & Family," Hemmis elaborated. She explained that she wanted that same supportive love surrounding her on her wedding day.
The home renovation expert got married in her own backyard...the backyard on the set of "Home & Family" that is. The DIY burlap aisle runner designed by her co-worker Tanya Memme and flower arrangements courtesy of the Hidden Garden were just some of the one-of-a-kind touches. Not only did the couple involve the cast and crew of "Home & Family" on their special day, but they even invited live viewers to participate in the televised event. During the wedding, viewers had the opportunity to vote for which of the three wedding cakes the couple served their guests.
Paige Hemmis went back to school
As if building homes and completing popular DIY home design trends weren't enough to keep Paige Hemmis busy, she decided to trade her tool belt for a pencil case for a few years. Hemmis chose to further her higher education and decided to go back to school for a master's degree..
In 2020, she got her master's degree in Psychology. In 2021, Hemmis shared a series of snapshots in a video on Instagram celebrating graduating from her master's program. In the pictures, the entrepreneur rocked a pink graduation cap and gown, showing that she brings her own signature style to everything she does, college included. Hemmis went on to earn her PhD in Psychology in 2023. She has not been very active on social media since 2021, likely due to focusing on her studies. Now with three degrees under her tool belt, she brings brains and beauty to everything she does, on and off renovation sites.
Hemmis attended undergrad and grad school at the University of California Santa Barbara. During her time in college, she became a licensed Emergency Medical Technician before deciding that medicine wasn't the path she wanted to pursue. Her degrees from UCSB may be unexpected for someone in the home renovation and real estate field, but the entrepreneur doesn't fit into a box.
She uses her skills to volunteer
Some "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" stories ultimately ended in tragedy, but Paige Hemmis remains focused on helping others. The renovation master has over 24 years of volunteer work under her pink tool belt. Hemmis has volunteered at Habitat for Humanity since 2001, and continues to use her building and carpentry skills to help rebuild homes for those in need. She also donates her time and skills to other charities like Heroes at Home and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
The DIY expert is so passionate about helping others that she even incorporated volunteering into part of her wedding week. Hemmis spoke to Channel Guide magazine about her then-upcoming nuptials. "...[O]ne of the things we have planned as our families meet each other is to give back to our local community. We will have a "team Jase" and a "team Paige" as we help build a Habitat for Humanity home for a family in need," Hemmis revealed.
Short has helped his wife build homes in the past too. On Hemmis' website, she spoke of renovating homes with her now husband. "He put down the microphone, picked up a jackhammer, and got to work. I have renovated 30 homes personally (9 with Jase), and over 200 houses on 'Extreme'," she wrote. Hemmis clearly prioritizes giving back to the community just as much as she prioritizes her relationship.
Paige Hemmis sold her renovated house
Paige Hemmis really can do it all herself. After all, it really only took 7 days to build a house on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," so she and her fellow cast mates needed to have plenty of know-how. In 2016, she listed her home in Lancaster, California, and served as her own listing agent for the $330,000 property. Speaking with Realtor.com, she revealed why she originally bought the home. "I bought the home in 2009 for me and my 94-year-old grandmother," Hemmis said. When asked why she was selling the home, she explained, "My grandma moved down to L.A. to be closer to my mom and I got a job at Universal, so we decided it was time to sell."
The former television host unsurprisingly put personal touches throughout the house. After a water leak in 2014, the kitchen needed a major remodel. However, due to insurance purposes, the renovation expert could not renovate her own home. "It was torture," Hemmis told the real estate site. "But I did get to pick the molding, doors, flooring, kitchen granite, paint colors, so I still felt like I was involved," she said.
The 2,022-square-foot home boasted a newly renovated kitchen. When it came to deciding on the remodel, Hemmis said "...[I] reined in my extreme desires and went more mainstream for this remodel." Still, she said, "I'm always tempted to do something extreme!"
She is working to expand her line of Tuff Chix products
Paige Hemmis is known for her love of style as well as her love of building. She's a designer, but isn't afraid to get her hands dirty when it comes to house renovations and construction, too. Hemmis rocks her signature pink work gloves during home renovations, embracing her girly side while showing that construction clothes can still be stylish. Since 2004, she has been a spokesperson for the brand she created, Tuff Chix. Tuff Chix sells performance work gear for women. At the time of writing, Hemmis' iconic pink leather tool belts and gloves aren't available through her website, but she is working to expand the product line and restock.
In her website bio, Hemmis explains, "I'm more of a 'fix-it' chick or 'renovation girl' RATHER than a designer. I love design, but I'm more comfortable throwing on a tool belt and getting to work, or judging other people's work." Hemmis also "...continues to design and build a variety of projects, while helping homeowners and business owners all over the world. She owns multiple properties and is always searching for the next flip." Wherever her next ventures take her, there is sure to be plenty of pink along the way.