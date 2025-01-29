Whatever Happened To Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Host Paige Hemmis

It's not often that bright pink work belts and gloves are spotted on building construction sites. It's also not often that a real estate broker and television personality is also a self-taught designer, home renovation expert, and carpenter. Yet, that's exactly who Paige Hemmis, one of the remaining former hosts of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," is.

Hemmis may look at times like a stereotypical real-life Barbie doll, but she would rather be building houses than playing with dolls. Born March 17, 1972, the television personality has had an obsession with all things house-related since she was young. On her eponymous lifestyle website, Hemmis explains, "I've had a love affair with real estate ever since I was a little girl...going to 'open houses' and 'model homes' were always my first choice, instead of playing." She continued, "Where other children played with Barbie dolls, I played with doll HOUSES, making furniture for them, doing "reno's" on interiors and exteriors, and building new doll houses for my friends."

Hemmis has continued building houses throughout her entire life. "The original "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" was canceled by ABC, but the former host has stayed busy with other projects. Since the show ended in 2012, Hemmis has continued to use her DIY skills in her various jobs and personal life, including hosting a new renovation show and planning her on-air wedding.

