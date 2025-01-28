Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Younger?

Hilary Duff had already achieved star status before taking on the role of Kelsey Peters on "Younger" thanks to her music career and her stint as the title character on the beloved "Lizzie McGuire" series. After "Younger" wrapped in 2021, Duff continued acting, most notably as Sophie on "How I Met Your Father." There was even an episode of the series that hinted at a connection between Sophie and Lizzie Maguire, much to the delight of fans and Duff herself. "Lizzie makes people happy. The fact that we could tie it into this show, I was obsessed," Duff shared with Variety.

Duff's personal life also got busier after "Younger" ended, and she gave birth to her fourth child in 2024. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed daughter Townes Meadow Bair, who was born on May 3, and Duff shared the news in a sweet Instagram post. "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty," Duff wrote in the caption. Townes joined her older sisters, Mae James and Banks Violet, whom Duff shares with Koma, and big brother Luca Cruz, Duff's son from her marriage to Mike Comrie.

According to Duff, there's never a dull moment in her big family, which she adores. "I love when everyone's full of energy and the house is buzzing," the actor told People. "You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid's going to say."

