Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Younger?
"Younger" was a super fun and engaging series that ran for seven seasons from 2015 until 2021. The show centered around Liza Miller, a 40-year-old mom who decides to begin lying about her age, once she realizes she can pass for a woman in her 20s, in order to follow her dreams surrounding both her career and her love life. "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star helmed the series, which was nominated multiple times for Teen Choice Awards, Critic's Choice Awards, and People's Choice Awards, among others.
What made "Younger" so fun and compelling was its uber-talented cast, which ranged from veteran actors to former child stars to several Tony Award winners. So, what has the cast of "Younger" been up to in the years since the show aired its final season? Many cast members continued acting, whether onstage or on-screen, some focused on different aspects of show business, and others celebrated some big milestones in their family lives. Read on to learn more about what happened to the cast of "Younger."
Hilary Duff expanded her family and starred in another popular series
Hilary Duff had already achieved star status before taking on the role of Kelsey Peters on "Younger" thanks to her music career and her stint as the title character on the beloved "Lizzie McGuire" series. After "Younger" wrapped in 2021, Duff continued acting, most notably as Sophie on "How I Met Your Father." There was even an episode of the series that hinted at a connection between Sophie and Lizzie Maguire, much to the delight of fans and Duff herself. "Lizzie makes people happy. The fact that we could tie it into this show, I was obsessed," Duff shared with Variety.
Duff's personal life also got busier after "Younger" ended, and she gave birth to her fourth child in 2024. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed daughter Townes Meadow Bair, who was born on May 3, and Duff shared the news in a sweet Instagram post. "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty," Duff wrote in the caption. Townes joined her older sisters, Mae James and Banks Violet, whom Duff shares with Koma, and big brother Luca Cruz, Duff's son from her marriage to Mike Comrie.
According to Duff, there's never a dull moment in her big family, which she adores. "I love when everyone's full of energy and the house is buzzing," the actor told People. "You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid's going to say."
Sutton Foster divorced her husband and began dating Hugh Jackman
"Younger" centered around Sutton Foster's character, Liza Miller, as she navigated work, friends, and relationships while pretending to be a lot younger than she was. Before starring in "Younger," Foster appeared in the much-loved series "Bunheads" and earned two Tony awards for her Broadway performances in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Anything Goes." She continued to act after "Younger" ended, returning to Broadway and taking on voice-acting gigs on shows such as "Ridley Jones" and "Solar Opposites."
But it was Foster's personal life that was thrust into center stage in 2025, when she and her new beau, Hugh Jackman, went public with their relationship. Foster and her second husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, split in October 2024, while Jackman and his wife 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness separated in September 2023. Rumors circulated that Foster and Jackman's romance was the reason their marriages ended after the two starred in "The Music Man" together in 2022 and fans noticed their chemistry.
The pair did not address the rumors, but back in 2022, Foster had nothing but sweet things to say about working with Jackman. "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him," she told Vogue. "And he's now become one of my best friends." The couple made it clear they were more than just pals when they were spotted holding hands before a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, in January 2025.
Debi Mazar celebrated a milestone birthday and continued her acting career
Debi Mazar, who played Maggie on "Younger," was already something of an icon before the series began. Mazar, whose career has spanned decades, appeared in such films as "Goodfellas" and "Empire Records" and starred on the HBO hit series "Entourage."
Mazar, who started out as a dancer appearing in several of her pal Madonna's music videos, turned 60 in 2024, a milestone she was proud of. "[M]y agent was always like, 'Why are you announcing your age?' and I'm like, 'I don't give a f***!' I really don't," she told People. The actor moved to Firenze, Italy, in 2020 with her family, husband Gabriele Corcos and daughters Evelina and Giulia, where she continues to reside. With her children leaving the nest, Mazar looked forward to working and having fun without guilt. "I have more freedom to walk around in the house naked or have sex whenever I feel like it!" she said.
Mazar's career continued to flourish after "Younger" wrapped. She starred in the Netflix series "The Pentaverate" in 2022 and "Ladies in Black" in 2024. In the former, Mazar found herself reunited with her "So I Married an Axe Murderer" co-star Mike Myers. "It's just so impressive to watch him stay in character ... you're just watching him going like, 'Oh my god, he's brilliant.'" Mazar told CineXpress.
Nico Tortorella started a family and released his debut album
Nico Tortorella is a multitalented performer who played Josh on "Younger" and also appeared in series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and "City on Fire." In 2023, Tortorella and his wife, Bethany Myers, started a family, something that proved inspirational for Tortorella in many ways. For one, he began to focus on his music leading up to the birth of his first daughter, Kilmer Dove.
This would eventually lead to his debut album, "Born," which he wrote for his wife to listen to while she gave birth. "I was having dreams about the baby and she would sing songs to me while I was dreaming," he told The Advocate. "I would wake up in the morning and I would have full songs, melodies, lyrics."
Tortorella and Myers welcomed their second child, daughter Pesce Pearl, during Hurricane Milton in 2024. Fatherhood clearly had a tremendous impact on Tortorella. "[I]t's completely changed who I am as a person and everything that I stand for," he explained. The actor went on to pen his own children's book, "Olivette Is You," which aims to encourage kids to love and respect themselves.
While Tortorella appears to have his hands full with family and artistic endeavors, he has said he'd be open to some kind of "Younger" revival. "I just can't imagine there won't be a film at some point," he shared with People.
Miriam Shor transformed her appearance for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Miriam Shor, who played Diana Trout on "Younger," began her acting career in the '90s and appeared in films and series such as "Then Came You," "Swingtown," and "The Good Wife." After "Younger" came to an end, Shor kept up her momentum, appearing in films like "American Fiction" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
But fans of "Younger" might have a hard time recognizing Shor as Recorder Vim in "Guardians of the Galaxy" because she had to completely transform her look to play the character. The makeup and prosthetics, including a bald cap and seriously intense contact lenses, took nearly three hours to apply, but Shor was up for it. "The alchemy that happens when you sit at a mirror and you look at yourself and a different person looks back at you is remarkable," she shared with Us Weekly, adding, "It's a thrill."
Plus, Shor was excited to play the role because she and her family, husband Justin Hagan and daughters Ruby and Iris, devoured Marvel films while bunkered in during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was her older daughter's idea to watch all the films, and it proved a fortuitous coincidence. "We finished watching the final one, and two weeks later, I get a call [asking if I'm] interested in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,'" the actor revealed.
Peter Hermann acted on TV series and celebrated 20 years of marriage to Mariska Hargitay
Peter Hermann, who portrayed Charles Brooks on "Younger," got his start on "Guiding Light" as Dr. Michael Burke. His career took off from there, and he appeared in many films and series, notably "Law & Order: SVU." After "Younger," Hermann starred in another successful series, "Blue Bloods," and appeared on an episode of "And Just Like That." Hermann had also appeared on "Sex and the City" but as a different character. "SATC" was created by Darren Star, who cast Hermann in "Younger." "I like the idea of playing someone who had this established business to run and the task ahead always seemed really clear," Hermann told Us Weekly about playing Charles.
But aside from his impressive acting resume, the role Hermann seems to enjoy the most is that of devoted husband to his wife of 20 years, Mariska Hargitay. The couple, who met while filming "SVU," began dating in 2002 and tied the knot two years later. Hermann and Hargitay share three children, August, Amaya, and Andrew. But parenthood has never dampened the romance between them. The couple often posts cute selfies on social media and publicly shows support for one another. In 2021, Hermann congratulated his wife on her 500th episode of "SVU" in an adorable post on X. "You astonish me. We met in episode 54. Best 447 episodes of my life. Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you," the actor wrote.
Molly Bernard made her Broadway debut
Molly Bernard played Lauren Heller on "Younger," having previously appeared in such popular series as "Transparent" and "Chicago Med." While her TV credits are enviable, Bernard's first love was the theater. In fact, she was a huge fan of her "Younger" co-star, Broadway darling Sutton Foster, for years before they worked together. "I wrote her fan mail when I was 14, and she sent me an autographed picture back that said, 'Follow your dreams, Molly,'" Bernard shared with Broadway.com.
And eventually, Bernard took that advice. In 2024, she made her own Broadway debut, starring as Rachel in "Cult of Love." The Yale-educated actor had to overcome some confidence issues in order to take on the role and make it her own. "[I]t's a lot of mental gymnastics to be like, 'No, I'm good enough to go be in this cast of all-stars and do this play every night and just beast it,'" she revealed.
But Bernard has been successful not just on the Broadway stage, but also in her new role as a mom. In 2023, Bernard and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, welcomed a baby girl. Bernard shared the news in a heartwarming post on Instagram, which she captioned in part, "We are overjoyed and more in love than we ever imagined."
Laura Benanti starred in a one-woman show
By the time Lauren Benanti joined the cast of "Younger" in 2018, she had already racked up quite a few acting credits. Like several of her co-stars, she got her start in theater, winning a Tony Award in 2008 for "Gypsy." She also appeared in many TV series, including "Law & Order: SVU," "Nashville," "Supergirl," and "The Detour," among others. Following her time playing Quinn on "Younger," Benanti didn't skip a beat, and continued working in television on shows such as "Gossip Girl," "Life and Beth," and "The Gilded Age."
Benanti also returned to her work onstage in 2024, starring in a one-woman show called "Nobody Cares." The show touched on many personal experiences, including injuries, divorce, and mental health issues, which made Benanti feel vulnerable but ultimately empowered. "[I]t wasn't until the final show that I felt like I came onto stage as the woman I talk about at the end," she told Interview.
Among the topics of Benanti's show was motherhood. The actor expanded her family in 2022 when she and her husband, Patrick Brown, welcomed their second daughter, Louisa Georgia, who was born via a surrogate. Benanti's older daughter, Ella Rose, was born in 2017, and in 2023, the actor revealed she had suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage years earlier. "Patrick and I are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls," Benanti wrote in an Instagram post describing the experience.
Tessa Albertson found success in the theater world
Tessa Albertson played Liza Miller's college-age daughter, Caitlin Miller, on "Younger." Albertson joined the cast without a ton of experience, having played small parts in "Shrek the Musical," "The Good Wife," and a handful of indie films before appearing on "Younger."
But like many of her "Younger" co-stars," the stage seemed to be calling to Albertson, and in 2024 she starred in the critically acclaimed play "I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire." The show takes place in 2004 and centers around a teen girl who is the president of the Tobey Maguire Fan Club.
The play was a hit in New York, and Albertson traveled to London to reprise her role there. Between the New York performances and the London run of the show, Albertson felt she had grown up just a bit and had gained a better understanding of her character. "I'm more comfortable with the darkness of life and the play, and how we seek out safety when we're feeling alone," she shared with Theatre and Tonic.
Michael Urie starred in Shrinking and other projects
Michael Urie is a Juilliard-trained actor who appeared as Redmond in "Younger." Before joining the cast, Urie was part of another very well-known and beloved series, "Ugly Betty," among other TV and film projects. After "Younger" wrapped, Urie starred in the Netflix holiday movie "Single All the Way," alongside legends such as Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy. Urie also did some voice acting in the series "Krapopolis" and appeared in "Shrinking" with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.
"Shrinking" was more than just a new TV role for Urie — it also inspired him to begin therapy. "The show is so, I think, careful and yet reckless with mental health," he shared with People. "I think that's the right attitude ... we should all be exploring it, we should all be open to it."
Urie, who is no stranger to the theater, returned to his roots and starred in productions of "Spamalot," as well as "Once Upon a Mattress" opposite fellow "Younger" alum Sutton Foster in 2023. Urie has said he enjoys staying busy, taking on multiple projects at once. "The more I have going on, the better I am at each one," the actor told The New York Times. "I tend to say yes to everything."
Jennifer Westfeldt continued working as a writer
Jennifer Westfeldt, who played Pauline on "Younger," is a veteran actor, director, and screenwriter, who got her start in show business in the '90s. Westfeldt appeared in the popular sitcom "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place," and co-wrote and starred in the 2001 film "Kissing Jessica Stein," which garnered her an Independent Spirit Award for best first screenplay.
After "Younger" ended, Westfeldt, who was married to actor Jon Hamm from 1997 to 2015, kept her focus on screenwriting, working on the 2022 TV series "The First Lady" as well as the 2024 film "The Idea of You" starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.
In 2023, Westfeldt spoke about how her acting career has informed her screenwriting. "I'm an actor first, so I sort of write from a place of if I were playing this character, what would feel truthful here or what would I say next?" she told uInterview.
Phoebe Dynevor continued to act and got engaged
Before Phoebe Dynevor played Clare on "Younger," she appeared in series such as "Prisoners Wives," "Dickensian," and "Snatch." But Dynevor's experience on "Younger" was when her star really began to shine, and she went on to play Daphne in "Bridgerton," a role she was still considering returning to as of January 2025. "I mean, they've not called me yet," Dynevor told The Direct. "And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call."
In the meantime, Dynevor starred in the thriller film "Inheritance," which was shot entirely on iPhones. "We would shoot on planes, really going from Cairo to India ... so I would stay in character a lot of the time," the actor told Today. In addition to her projects, including a film starring opposite Zac Efron, Dynevor became engaged in 2024. She showed off her lovely engagement ring at the Met Gala, though she and fiancé, producer Cameron Fuller, had not yet set a date for their nuptials as of this writing.