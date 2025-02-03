Red Flags In Presley Gerber's Dating History

Presley Gerber's life has hardly been free from controversy. As the son of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman (and former model) Rande Gerber, he's a classic case of the nepo baby, having appeared in a Pepsi commercial alongside his mom as young as a toddler. After taking the most obvious cue from his parents and delving into the modeling industry himself, Presley has publicly claimed to have always felt "misunderstood," even famously tattooing the word on his face despite massive concern from fans. His parents felt the drastic move may have been a cry for help and one of the tragic moments in his life, and he ultimately had the tattoo removed.

While Kaia Gerber, Presley's famous sister, has happily followed in their mother's footsteps, telling People in 2023, "I won't deny the privilege that I have," he's seemingly taken the path of rebellion. "Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now. He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity," an insider revealed to Us Weekly back in 2020. "Presley feels like there's a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful, and Kaia is thought of as a 'sweetheart' and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do. He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world."

With a habit of flipping the bird to the paparazzi and a DUI under his belt by age 19, it's safe to say that Presley has struggled with being in the public eye, so it's unsurprising his dating history has its fair share of red flags. Read on to learn all about who the model has been linked to, and all of his most cringe-worthy romance-related moments.