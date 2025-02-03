The Most Tragic Details About Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson's Divorce

Jessica Simpson seemed very eager to sell the Los Angeles home she and Eric Johnson owned during their marriage, which may have been a sign they wanted a quicker sale due to heartbreaking memories. She first put the mansion on the market in September 2023, but removed it 11 months later. Then, only two days before the "With You" hitmaker announced her divorce, she re-listed it for a lot less, as $4.1 million was taken off the original price.

It's not clear where Simpson intends to move to when the home is sold, but she opened up about spending time away from the Golden State in August 2023. She made it clear she was happier in Tennessee, where she'd been working on her musical comeback. "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she told E! News. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities — it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation," she added.

In another tragic twist, just four days before she confirmed her split, the "Employee of the Month" actor shared she'd evacuated the L.A. property due to devastating wildfires. Simpson posted a photo on Instagram Stories that appeared to show her yard as the smoke got closer. "We stayed as long as we could," she captioned the upload (via New York Post).

