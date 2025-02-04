The Most Inappropriate Outfits Nikki Glaser Has Ever Worn
Nikki Glaser is a talented stand-up comic, dedicated Swiftie, celebrity roast aficionado, and much more. There are several things fans don't know about the makeup-free beauty, but many people recognize her as the history-making host of the 2025 Golden Globes; she was the iconic ceremony's first-ever female solo host. While that's quite a feat, and also upsetting it took over 80 years to happen, Glaser isn't without a bit of controversy — and we're not referring to that scandalous Diddy joke she made during her monologue.
She's worn a few inappropriate outfits to special events — just like her fave, Taylor Swift! — and many of them seemed to involve the sartorial choices she made while MCing the Globes. She had a revolving door of fashion choices to pick from, but some of them simply missed the mark. Clearly, Glaser didn't read the room before wearing certain clothes. From wardrobe malfunctions to naked dresses, some of Glaser's hottest looks were also her most inappropriate.
When she showed off her own globes at the Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser had an epic night hosting the Golden Globes in 2025 — and had a whopping nine different outfit changes during the event. While none of her outfits made The List's collection of worst-dressed stars at the awards ceremony, a couple of her fashion choices raised some eyebrows. In both outfits, the one pictured above and the one she wore in a snapshot with her talented writing team, her cleavage was the main attraction, like a lighthouse beacon, guiding boats (or, in this case, eyes) to it.
There's nothing wrong with showing some skin, but maybe dressing up a little more for a classy event isn't a ridiculous request. In the writers' photo, specifically, everyone else in the pic — men and women — were dressed up. However, Glaser was sitting smack-dab in the middle and her 90% exposed chest was high-key the only thing anyone could look at in the photo. Honestly, it appeared like Glaser was dressed for an entirely different event.
Also, that shimmering blazer and pants set made Glaser look like she belonged in the Disney Channel Original Movie, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." Zetus Lapetus!
When she wore a see-through dress to the Emmys
Nikki Glaser shook up another awards ceremony before she hosted the 2025 Golden Globes by wearing a sheer dress to the 2024 Emmys. The majority of the comments on her Instagram about the outfit were positive, with people falling all over themselves to tell Glaser how hot she looked (which, she did!). However, like with the Golden Globes, the Emmys is a prestigious awards show to honor talented people in their respective entertainment field, not make a splash by wearing something that leaves little to the imagination on the red carpet.
However, Glaser actively did not show off her nipples with the dress, something she talked about on "The Nikki Glaser Podcast" around the same time as the Emmys. "I have been very mindful, very demure about not showing my nipples," she shared. "It is so sexual to see a nipple, even if you're wearing a tracksuit." With that being said, it also seems sexual to wear a see-through dress.
When she had a wardrobe malfunction
What's the point of wearing an outfit if you can't even move in it without risking exposing yourself? As Nikki Glaser got ready to host the 2025 Golden Globes, she posted a video on Instagram of her lip-synching to Taylor Swift's "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?" While moving around backstage and doing some minor dance moves, one of Glaser's own golden globes accidentally popped out, a faux pas she fixed by putting the word "oops" over it as a censor.
The gold dress she wore was actually beautiful, complete with a nice train, but the top half of the dress clearly wasn't securely attached to her body. Nip slips happen, but wearing an outfit that barely hangs onto a person's bust seems like a recipe for disaster. Glaser, in true comedian fashion, had a sense of humor about it, but still. This was a high-brow Hollywood awards ceremony, not a high school prom where you're secretly hoping to catch your ex's attention with a hot little number.
When she ditched her pants in New York around Christmastime
For anyone who has never been to New York City in the winter, here's a pro tip: It's going to be cold, so you better wear your warm gear. No one must have told Nikki Glaser that, though, because she wore a buttoned-up shirt dress and zero pants when she visited the Empire State Building in mid-December. The dress was also super short, so she would've had to be extra careful about accidentally flashing people whenever she needed to sit down or bend over.
She looked cute, but at what cost? Her legs would've been freezing and begging for at least a pair of leggings or something. Glaser also didn't wear a coat when she posed for photos on top of the iconic building, which seems equally as nuts as not wearing pants in December.
However, Glaser did bring a coat with her during that visit, because she was photographed wearing it while relaxing inside the Empire State Building. Wearing a coat indoors but not outdoors seems backwards.