The Most Inappropriate Outfits Nikki Glaser Has Ever Worn

Nikki Glaser had an epic night hosting the Golden Globes in 2025 — and had a whopping nine different outfit changes during the event. While none of her outfits made The List's collection of worst-dressed stars at the awards ceremony, a couple of her fashion choices raised some eyebrows. In both outfits, the one pictured above and the one she wore in a snapshot with her talented writing team, her cleavage was the main attraction, like a lighthouse beacon, guiding boats (or, in this case, eyes) to it.

There's nothing wrong with showing some skin, but maybe dressing up a little more for a classy event isn't a ridiculous request. In the writers' photo, specifically, everyone else in the pic — men and women — were dressed up. However, Glaser was sitting smack-dab in the middle and her 90% exposed chest was high-key the only thing anyone could look at in the photo. Honestly, it appeared like Glaser was dressed for an entirely different event.

Also, that shimmering blazer and pants set made Glaser look like she belonged in the Disney Channel Original Movie, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." Zetus Lapetus!